Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 547,255 with 1,960 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday said 1,960 more people contracted COVID-19 in the Philippines, bringing the national caseload to 547,255.

Of the total number of cases, 34,967 or 6.4% are marked by DOH as active or as still undergoing treatment.

Recoveries rose to 500,781 after another 133 people were reported to have beat the virus.

But the death toll hit 11,507 after another 12 patients succumbed to the disease.

