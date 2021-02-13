#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 547,255 with 1,960 new infections
Devotees walk past a stall selling statues of religious images after attending the first Friday mass of the month on Feb. 5, 2021, at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 547,255 with 1,960 new infections

(Philstar.com) - February 13, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday said 1,960 more people contracted COVID-19 in the Philippines, bringing the national caseload to 547,255. 

Of the total number of cases, 34,967 or 6.4% are marked by DOH as active or as still undergoing treatment. 

Recoveries rose to 500,781 after another 133 people were reported to have beat the virus. 

But the death toll hit 11,507 after another 12 patients succumbed to the disease. 

What's new today? 

  • Deaths recorded on Saturday are the lowest since January 17, when the DOH logged 11 new fatalities.
  • Health authorities in the Philippines announced late Friday night that they detected 19 more cases of the new coronavirus variant, called B.1.1.7, bringing the total number of cases of the more infectious variant to 44. 
  • Mayors in the capital region will ask the coronavirus task force to reconsider its decision to allow cinemas to reopen, said Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez who chairs the council of mayors in Metro Manila. 
  • Vaccine confidence is now close to 94% in the Philippine General Hospital, up by almost 20% since last month, its spokesman told One News' "The Chiefs," after the hospital held a "massive" information drive. 
  • The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday logged 100 more coronavirus infections among migrant Filipinos, the largest spike reported by the agency in over a week.

COVID-19 NOVEL COROANVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Special treatment': Senator questions FDA approval of Sinopharm jabs for PSG
'Special treatment': Senator questions FDA approval of Sinopharm jabs for PSG
1 day ago
There should be no fast lane to inoculation against COVID-19 for the Presidential Security Group, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said...
Headlines
fbfb
Prosecution blocks release of Manila Today editor Salem despite dismissal of charges
Prosecution blocks release of Manila Today editor Salem despite dismissal of charges
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
A week since a Mandaluyong court junked the criminal cases against journalist Lady Ann Salem and she has yet to walk free,...
Headlines
fbfb
Fisherfolk leader arrested on crimes against humanity, murder charges
Fisherfolk leader arrested on crimes against humanity, murder charges
1 day ago
Police said a leader of fisherfolk group Pamalakaya was arrested Thursday evening in Agusan del Norte on crimes against humanity...
Headlines
fbfb
Moderna vaccine now in Philippines?
Moderna vaccine now in Philippines?
By Shiela Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating reports that a shipment containing COVID-19 vaccines by US firm Moderna...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines detects 19 more cases of new COVID-19 variant, total now at 44
Philippines detects 19 more cases of new COVID-19 variant, total now at 44
8 hours ago
Health authorities in the Philippines announced that they have detected 19 more cases of the new coronavirus variant, called...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PGH: Almost 94% of staff willing to receive COVID-19 jab after &lsquo;massive&rsquo; info drive
PGH: Almost 94% of staff willing to receive COVID-19 jab after ‘massive’ info drive
39 minutes ago
Confidence in coronavirus vaccines among Philippine General Hospital employees leaped by about 20% after the hospital launched...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH says no evidence of further spread of coronavirus variant in Philippines
DOH says no evidence of further spread of coronavirus variant in Philippines
1 hour ago
There is not enough evidence that would show that the more infectious coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines 'dissociates' from UN rights council call on Myanmar to free Aung San Suu Kyi
Philippines 'dissociates' from UN rights council call on Myanmar to free Aung San Suu Kyi
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
(Updated 2:54 p.m.) Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Saturday said the Philippines 'dissociates' from a United...
Headlines
fbfb
Comelec sets filing of candidacies from October 1-8
Comelec sets filing of candidacies from October 1-8
5 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has set dates for the filing of candidacies and various election-related activities.
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Mukhang pera&rsquo;: Not all Filipinos are extortionists, US told, after Duterte solicits fee for VFA
‘Mukhang pera’: Not all Filipinos are extortionists, US told, after Duterte solicits fee for VFA
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Saturday expressed embarrassment at recent comments made by President Rodrigo Duterte who told the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with