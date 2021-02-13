Metro Manila mayors want IATF to reconsider move to reopen cinemas

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila mayors will ask the government’s pandemic task force to reconsider its decision to allow cinemas to reopen, said Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez who chairs the council of mayors in the capital region.

“I have spoken to [Metropolitan Manila Development Authority] chairman [Benhur] Abalos and we will express to the [Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases] our reservation or manifestation regarding our objection to the reopening of cinemas,” Olivarez said Saturday over DZBB in Filipino.

Olivarez said they were not consulted over the specifics regarding the reopening of cinemas, which they fear poses a higher risk of coronavirus infections.

“We know that cinemas are enclosed spaces and gatherings there last for more than an hour,” he said.

He added that they are also apprehensive over the IATF’s decision to allow video and interactive game arcades for the same reasons.

Malacañang announced Friday that the IATF has allowed the reopening of cinemas and other select establishments in areas under general community quarantine, which includes Metro Manila.

Other establishments which can operate again in areas under GCQ are driving schools, video and interactive game arcades, libraries, archives, museums, cultural centers, meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions, and limited social events of establishments accredited by the Department of Tourism.

The government has also allowed religious gatherings in areas under GCQ at up to 50% capacity beginning February 15.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the IATF’s decision to allow more businesses to reopen in areas under GCQ stems from the need to reopen the economy further so people can find work.

Olivarez said that while Metro Manila mayors do not have any objections to the reopening of other businesses, they want to see guidelines for its implementation.

He also said that Metro Manila mayors all agreed to ease restrictions on religious gatherings.

Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batangas, Tacloban City, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Iligan City are all under GCQ, while the rest of the country is under the less restrictive modified GCQ.

The government decided to ease restrictions amid the lingering threat of new coronavirus variants, some of which, including the B.1.1.7 variant which has already been detected in the country, are feared to be more infectious.

Other variants of concern have not been detected in the country, the Department of Health said.

The Philippines has the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia following Indonesia, with over 540,000 cases and over 11,000 deaths.