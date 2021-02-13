#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DFA: 100 more Filipinos contract COVID-19 overseas
DFa welcomes home 38 distressed overseas Filipinos from Cambodia on Dec. 18, 2020.
Released/DFA

DFA: 100 more Filipinos contract COVID-19 overseas

(Philstar.com) - February 13, 2021 - 9:49am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday logged 100 more coronavirus infections among migrant Filipinos, the largest spike reported by the agency in over a week.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos to 14,658.

Of these, 4,459 are marked as active or undergoing treatment.

DFA in its tally also reported 65 new recoveries, bringing the number of patients who have survived the virus to 9,220.

But another migrant Filipino was reported to have succumbed to the virus, bringing the death toll to 979.

What's new?

  • Friday's surge is the largest spike recorded since Feb. 4, 2021, when the DFA logged 348 new infections.
  • The department said the surge was due to a spike in cases "in one country in Europe," but did not specify the nation further.

— Bella Perez-Rubio 

COVID-19 MIGRANT WORKERS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OFW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Moderna vaccine now in Philippines?
Moderna vaccine now in Philippines?
By Shiela Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating reports that a shipment containing COVID-19 vaccines by US firm Moderna...
Headlines
fbfb
Prosecution blocks release of Manila Today editor Salem despite dismissal of charges
Prosecution blocks release of Manila Today editor Salem despite dismissal of charges
By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 hours ago
A week since a Mandaluyong court junked the criminal cases against journalist Lady Ann Salem and she has yet to walk free,...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Duterte admin has filed 60 diplomatic protests vs China&rsquo;
‘Duterte admin has filed 60 diplomatic protests vs China’
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The Philippines – under the Duterte administration – has so far filed a total of 60 diplomatic protests against...
Headlines
fbfb
'Ang Dating Daan' preacher Bro. Eli passes away
'Ang Dating Daan' preacher Bro. Eli passes away
1 day ago
(Updated 5:26 p.m.) Televangelist and "Ang Dating Daan" preacher Eliseo “Brother Eli” Soriano has passed...
Headlines
fbfb
'Special treatment': Senator questions FDA approval of Sinopharm jabs for PSG
'Special treatment': Senator questions FDA approval of Sinopharm jabs for PSG
18 hours ago
There should be no fast lane to inoculation against COVID-19 for the Presidential Security Group, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Metro Manila mayors want IATF to reconsider move to reopen cinemas
Metro Manila mayors want IATF to reconsider move to reopen cinemas
By Xave Gregorio | 14 minutes ago
Metro Manila mayors will ask the government’s pandemic task force to reconsider its decision to allow cinemas to reopen,...
Headlines
fbfb
SWS: Pinoys with no love life reach all-time high
SWS: Pinoys with no love life reach all-time high
1 hour ago
The number of Filipinos who said that they had no love life reached an all-time high, according to the latest survey by private...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines detects 19 more cases of new COVID-19 variant, total now at 44
Philippines detects 19 more cases of new COVID-19 variant, total now at 44
2 hours ago
Health authorities in the Philippines announced that they have detected 19 more cases of the new coronavirus variant, called...
Headlines
fbfb
Movie theaters, public attractions to reopen
Movie theaters, public attractions to reopen
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Starting Monday, residents in areas under general community quarantine – including Metro Manila – may watch movies...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP chief willing to get Sinovac in public
PNP chief willing to get Sinovac in public
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas has expressed willingness to be inoculated in public with the COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with