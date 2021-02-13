DFA: 100 more Filipinos contract COVID-19 overseas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday logged 100 more coronavirus infections among migrant Filipinos, the largest spike reported by the agency in over a week.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos to 14,658.

Of these, 4,459 are marked as active or undergoing treatment.

DFA in its tally also reported 65 new recoveries, bringing the number of patients who have survived the virus to 9,220.

But another migrant Filipino was reported to have succumbed to the virus, bringing the death toll to 979.

What's new?

Friday's surge is the largest spike recorded since Feb. 4, 2021, when the DFA logged 348 new infections.

The department said the surge was due to a spike in cases "in one country in Europe," but did not specify the nation further.

— Bella Perez-Rubio