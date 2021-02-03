Secure borders 'like bloodhounds' vs entry of fake COVID-19 jabs, authorities told
MANILA, Philippines — Stricter measures to foil attempts of smuggling coronavirus vaccines into the country's borders were sought by a senator on Wednesday, stressing its "grave concern" on public safety and health.
Senator Risa Hontiveros' call to the customs bureau and the police came after developments in Beijing, where authorities there confiscated 3,000 doses of fake COVID-19 jabs meant to be sold abroad.
"Our own authorities need to bust any plan to bring those fake vaccines onto our shores," she said in a statement. "Anyone willing to put other people in danger for quick profit should be apprehended and put behind bars."
The lawmaker also warned against those resorting to supposedly black markets for unregulated jabs, an operation that has thrived over the course of the health crisis as detailed in a Washington Post report.
Apart from smuggling, the country's law on counterfeit drugs also prohibits the manufacture, import, sale and distribute unauthorized vaccines and drugs. It, however, does not penalize people who receive shots of unregistered vaccines.
"I expect the heads of law enforcement and the National Task Force to be on top of this," Hontiveros said. "Siguraduhin sanang walang inside jobs o under-the-table deals sa mga ahensiyang nagbabantay sa ating borders."
(Let us make sure that there are no inside jobs or under-the-table deals within government agencies manning our borders.)
The issue of illegal vaccination in the Philippines took spotlight significantly after President Rodrigo Duterte revealed that his security group had been inoculated with the Chinese-made Sinopharm as early as September 2020.
Such a move had infuriated the public as local regulators at the time have not yet approved any vaccines for emergency use, and the administration officials sought to justify the blatant disregard for the law.
It remains unclear as to how the Sinopharm doses made its way to the country. The customs bureau had said that it would investigate if some items were misdeclared and had made its way inside borders, but no progress has been reported more than a month since the controversy.
Medical experts have since warned of the repercussions that the incident could pose on government's vaccination efforts, already facing much doubts with 47% unwilling to take the jabs even before the inoculation mess surfaced.
Food and Drug Administration officials have continued the agency's probe on the matter, but its chief recently said Duterte's security have been unresponsive to queries.
"Walang awtorisadong bakuna ang mabibili sa merkado," Hontiveros said. "Hindi ito rehistrado, ligtas, walang tiyak na bisa at maaring peke pa. Engaging in the black market is not only illegal, it is dangerous."
(There is no authorized vaccine yet out in the market. These are unregistered, unsafe and unsure if effective and fake.)
To date, only Pfizer and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines have secured approval for emergency use from the FDA, but supplies have yet to arrive, with the administration saying its delivery is seen by this month.
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)
The National Task Force on COVID-19 should finalize its priority list and make it public so people included in the government vaccination program against COVID-19 will know if they are set to be inoculated against the novel coronavirus, Sen. Risa Hontiveros says.
"The NTF should make the 'priority list' public so people will know if they are among those who will get the vaccine first," she says in Filipino. She says an information campaign on the priority list will also help prevent confusion and will keep others not on the list from juming the line.
The government says the vaccination program against COVID-19 will start this month and will be done in hospitals, clinics, offices of government agencies as well as at rural health units.
The Department of Health clarifies that the Philippines will continue to receive vaccine allocation for 20% of the population from the COVAX facility.
However, only 15% will be free while the remaining 5% will be shouldered by the country.
"The budget for the 5% has been secured. Hence, even with these changes in financing, rest assured that there will be no delays in delivery of the vaccines," DOH says.
The World Bank announces it will put $34 million into a program to provide coronavirus vaccines for more than two million people in Lebanon, which is experiencing a major surge in COVID-19 cases.
"This is the first World Bank-financed operation to fund the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines," the Washington-based institution says in a statement.
Lebanon, a country of more than six million, has been logging some 5,500 cases a day since the start of the year, the Bank says. — AFP
The Department of Health clarifies that the vaccine prices reported by the Senate are not the negotiated prices that the government and the manufacturer agreed on.
The vaccine prices that circulated earlier were indicative market prices based on rates published by drugmakers, the DOH says.
"The DOH urges the public to trust and respect the process that the country, through vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, is undertaking to ensure that Filipinos are afforded the best vaccines at the most ideal prices," the agency says in a statement.
The House of Representatives committee on Health will conduct its own hearing on the government's COVID-19 vaccination plan on January 18.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. have been invited as resource persons for the inquiry.
Representatives from the Food and Drug Administration, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Health Technology Assessment Council, Department of Science and Technology and World Health Organization have also been invited.
