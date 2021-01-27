#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
No response yet from PSG on smuggled Sinopharm probe â€” FDA chief
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte joins the Presidential Security Group to celebrate its 122nd anniversary at the PSG compound on June 26, 2019.
Presidential photo/Karl Norman Alonzo

No response yet from PSG on smuggled Sinopharm probe — FDA chief

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - January 27, 2021 - 5:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Local regulators are meeting obstacles in the probe on the illegal vaccination of President Rodrigo Duterte's security with the smuggled Sinopharm, its director general said Wednesday.

Furor and calls from the public and lawmakers for accountability had met the president's revelation in late 2020 that the Presidential Security Group had been inoculated as early as September of that year despite no vaccine for the COVID-19 approved yet at home.

Duterte had essentially exonerated the PSG on top of attempts by administration officials to justify and move on from it, but the Food and Drug Administration has said that it would continue its probe to hold someone responsible.

But on CNN Philippines' "The Source," FDA chief Eric Domingo described the investigation's progress as having met a blank wall with no response from the PSG.

"The secretary of health sent a letter to the PSG asking for a list of whoever was vaccinated, if they were and what the vaccine was so that they can be monitored and checked for adverse events, but I don't think there's been any reply," he said.

Domingo said incidents such as the Sinopharm inoculation mess would be more dangerous once actual vaccinations in the country begin.

"[When] you have vaccines that are coming in legally, that's also the time when the illegal jabs could be slipped inside," he said in mixed English and Filipino. "So I want all possible ports of entry checked and [we're] working with agencies...to make sure that the only vaccines coming in are those that are authorized."

The said concern that the chief regulator aired is among those that experts in December warned could haunt the administration's vaccination efforts.

Dr. Benjamin Co, an infectious diseases expert, had said that failing to identify whoever was responsible for the entry of the Sinopharm could set a bad precedent for the country toward drug distributors and manufacturers in the long run.

He said too that using unregulated vaccines, with no assurance that it was kept in proper storage, could give PSG personnel a false belief that they are already safe, hence putting their families and especially the president in danger.

Adding to those opposed on the move was Vice President Leni Robredo, who said officials' justifying it on supposedly "good intentions" could send the message that smuggling the jabs could be tolerated depending on the need.

The customs bureau in the days that followed since the illegal vaccination said it would look if some items that crossed the country's borders were misdeclared, including if the vaccines could have been flown by the military, but no update has been given more than a month later.

COVID-19 VACCINE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION PRESIDENTIAL SECURITY GROUP RODRIGO DUTERTE SINOPHARM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BSP to banks: Comply with credit card debt moratorium
BSP to banks: Comply with credit card debt moratorium
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered banks and credit card issuers to strictly comply with newly signed laws that grant...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF issues new testing, quarantine protocols for arriving passengers
IATF issues new testing, quarantine protocols for arriving passengers
5 hours ago
The new testing and quarantine protocols covers all passengers regardless of origin and will take effect on February 1.
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;China owes us an explanation': Senators flag Beijing law allowing coast guard to fire on foreign ships
‘China owes us an explanation': Senators flag Beijing law allowing coast guard to fire on foreign ships
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 23 hours ago
Breaking with messaging from the Palace and the country's top diplomat, Sen. Richard Gordon on Tuesday said China must justify...
Headlines
fbfb
DTI to push improved protocol compliance
DTI to push improved protocol compliance
By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
With the decision of the government’s pandemic task force to ease age restrictions on those allowed to go out of their...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-UP lecturer denies AFP graphic quoting him as claiming UP majority agrees with accord abrogation
Ex-UP lecturer denies AFP graphic quoting him as claiming UP majority agrees with accord abrogation
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
Speaking in an interview aired over ANC's "Headstart", Castillo denied making such a statement, saying: "If there is a categorical...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH-RITM warns public against fake COVID-19 tests
DOH-RITM warns public against fake COVID-19 tests
15 minutes ago
The Department of Health-Research Institute for Tropical Medicine has warned the public against individuals posing as their...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace says Cirilito Sobejana is next AFP chief
Palace says Cirilito Sobejana is next AFP chief
By Alexis Romero | 36 minutes ago
A Mindanao veteran and medal of valor awardee will be the next chief of the 140,000-strong Armed Forces of the Philippin...
Headlines
fbfb
House a step away from passing bill to allow president to suspend SSS rate hike
House a step away from passing bill to allow president to suspend SSS rate hike
43 minutes ago
The bill seeking to authorize President Rodrigo Duterte to defer increases in contributions to the Social Security System...
Headlines
fbfb
No response yet from PSG on smuggled Sinopharm probe &mdash; FDA chief
No response yet from PSG on smuggled Sinopharm probe — FDA chief
By Christian Deiparine | 51 minutes ago
Local regulators are meeting obstacles in the probe on the illegal vaccination of President Rodrigo Duterte's security with...
Headlines
fbfb
House may vote on ABS-CBN franchise in plenary next week
House may vote on ABS-CBN franchise in plenary next week
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives may finally vote on ABS-CBN’s franchise in plenary, six months after a House panel rejected...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with