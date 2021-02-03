#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Red Cross eyes 2.2 million COVID-19 jabs from AstraZeneca, Moderna
Screen grab shows Sen. Richard Gordon attending a Senate plenary session through video conference on February 1, 2021.
Screen grab/Senate PRIB

Red Cross eyes 2.2 million COVID-19 jabs from AstraZeneca, Moderna

(Philstar.com) - February 3, 2021 - 10:55am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Red Cross is looking to purchase 2.2 million vaccines from western manufacturers, its chairman said Wednesday.

"I've ordered, if allowed, from big companies such as AstraZeneca two million [doses], Moderna 200,000 [doses]," Sen. Richard Gordon, also PRC chairman, said in Filipino during an interview with ABS-CBN's Teleradyo. He added that the organization would enter talks with other companies as well.

Rules set by the COVID-19 task force require local governments and private entities to enter tripartite deals with the national government and pharmaceutical companies to acquire vaccines.

Gordon early in January said PRC was in talks with Pfizer but noted that negotiations were in the early stages. He also said then that the organization was eyeing a "buy one, donate one" scheme to be implemented in its own vaccination program.

Last month, the senator said PRC would help administer vaccines to around a million Filipinos, noting the organization's experience in administering other jabs, against diseases such as polio and measles, would help the national vaccination program.

To date, only two vaccines have received emergency use authorization (EUA) from local regulators: AstraZeneca and Pfizer. 

In a televised coronavirus task force meeting on Monday evening, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., also vaccine czar, said the government has already signed term sheets with five drugmakers, which will assure the country of up to 108 million vaccine doses.

But term sheets are non-binding agreements, meaning the government has yet to execute definitive supply agreements with pharmaceutical firms it is in talks with. Galvez said he expects to finalize vaccine agreements with pharmaceutical companies by mid-February.

With more than half a million infections and over 10,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second-worst outbreak in Southeast Asia. The country is looking to start its immunization program within the month.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico and The STAR

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE RED CROSS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Locsin to Roque: Lay off foreign affairs
Locsin to Roque: Lay off foreign affairs
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
While he may speak for the President on various issues, Harry Roque should “lay off foreign affairs” in which...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Economy in bad shape, sinking deeper and deeper
Duterte: Economy in bad shape, sinking deeper and deeper
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The Philippine economy is in “bad shape” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the government is doing its best...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin tells Roque to &lsquo;lay off&rsquo; commenting on foreign policy
Locsin tells Roque to ‘lay off’ commenting on foreign policy
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
Hours after presidential spokesman Harry Roque touted his international law experience and told a senator to enroll in one...
Headlines
fbfb
Fines deferred for same household car riders without masks
Fines deferred for same household car riders without masks
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office will defer the imposition of fines and penalties on motorists who will be caught not wearing...
Headlines
fbfb
Leonen quizzes petitioners on running immediately to SC to assail anti-terrorism law
Leonen quizzes petitioners on running immediately to SC to assail anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 15 hours ago
During the first day of oral arguments on the anti-terrorism law, Associate Justice Marvic Leonen however questioned whether...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Government urged to prioritize protection of Pinoys overseas
By Pia Lee-Brago | February 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Sen. Bong Go has appealed to the government for greater protection and assistance to overseas Filipino workers and their families, as he extended his condolences to the family of a murdered Filipino worker in Abu...
Headlines
fbfb
Saliva test sampling soon in malls &ndash; Red Cross
Saliva test sampling soon in malls – Red Cross
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Saliva testing for COVID-19 will be available at major malls in Metro Manila, the Philippine Red Cross said yesterday.
Headlines
fbfb
Comelec may ban face-to-face campaign for 2022 polls
Comelec may ban face-to-face campaign for 2022 polls
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The Commissison on Elections is eyeing a ban on face-to-face campaigning for the May 2022 general elections amid the threat...
Headlines
fbfb
House panel OKs economic Cha-cha
House panel OKs economic Cha-cha
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
The move to amend restrictive economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution has hurdled the committee level at the House of...
Headlines
fbfb
Counterfeit vaccine ring busted in China
Counterfeit vaccine ring busted in China
12 hours ago
Chinese police have arrested more than 80 people who were making counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines, state media said, as China...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with