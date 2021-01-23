#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
No compromising claim on West Philippine Sea in vaccine talks with China â€” Galvez
Screen grab shows vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. attending a Senate Committee of the Whole hearing on the national vaccination program on Jan. 22, 2021.
Screen grab/Senate of the Philippines YouTube page

No compromising claim on West Philippine Sea in vaccine talks with China — Galvez

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2021 - 10:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. on Friday assured that he would not compromise the country's rights to the West Philippine Sea in negotiations with China but also said the differences between the two countries should be "set aside."

Galvez, a retired general of the Philippine Army, said this amid continued questioning from senators over the government's decision to purchase 25 million doses of vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech despite the lack of conclusive data on its efficacy.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros noted fears, held both in the Philippines and abroad, that China is deploying vaccine diplomacy — or using access to its vaccines — to force other countries to bend to its will.

Given this, she asked Galvez partially in Filipino: "Can we assure the public that we will continue to assert our national interest, for example, in the West Philippine Sea and that it will not be exchanged in any kind of diplomacy just to be able to buy vaccines from China?"

Beijing has long refused to acknowledge an arbitral ruling that junks its claims over the resource-rich West Philippine Sea, the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone.

Initially, Galvez said he believed the differences between the two countries "should be set aside," citing the global solidarity in the effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

But after Hontiveros expressed alarm at his answer and repeated her question, Galvez clarified that he would "not compromise our state." He also assured that the government's selection of vaccines to acquire is based on science and "the recommendations of the vaccine expert panel."

The senator emphasized that the Philippines "can continue to occupy several platforms at the same time," noting that its interests in the West Philippine Sea and in global partnerships for the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable.

"We are within our rights to continue to advance our common and national interests on both those platforms," she said in Filipino and English.

CHINA SENATE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Will it actually help the economy? Leachon says &lsquo;very risky&rsquo; to allow minors to go out
Will it actually help the economy? Leachon says ‘very risky’ to allow minors to go out
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 22 hours ago
A former adviser to the COVID-19 task force questioned its decision to ease age-based restrictions in some areas on account...
Headlines
fbfb
Mikey Arroyo wants to be Sinopharm distributor?
Mikey Arroyo wants to be Sinopharm distributor?
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros asked the Food and Drug Administration if Pampanga Rep. Juan Miguel Arroyo, with his family-owned LTA...
Headlines
fbfb
UP closes academic oval up to February 4
UP closes academic oval up to February 4
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
University of the Philippines Diliman school officials announced that the campus academic oval would be closed due to the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte registers for national ID system
Duterte registers for national ID system
12 hours ago
President Duterte had his biometrics and personal data captured for his national identification the other day in a bid to...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines' COVAX share cut due to lack of funds
Philippines' COVAX share cut due to lack of funds
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The vaccine allocation of the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility for the Philippines has been reduced for lack of funding,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Girlfriend, mom of Philippines' first case of new COVID-19 variant cleared of mutation
Girlfriend, mom of Philippines' first case of new COVID-19 variant cleared of mutation
2 hours ago
The girlfriend and mother of the Philippines’ first case of the new coronavirus variant feared to be more infectious...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines detects 16 more cases of new COVID-19 variant
Philippines detects 16 more cases of new COVID-19 variant
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Health authorities in the Philippines reported that they detected 16 more cases of the new coronavirus variant which is feared...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF further relaxes age restrictions in MGCQ areas
IATF further relaxes age restrictions in MGCQ areas
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
To boost economic activity, children as young as 10 will be allowed to go out of their houses in areas under modified general...
Headlines
fbfb
10 business groups buck Cha-cha at this time
10 business groups buck Cha-cha at this time
By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
Ten business organizations are against making amendments to the Constitution at this time and are urging the government to...
Headlines
fbfb
DA seeks price ceiling on pork products
DA seeks price ceiling on pork products
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is seeking President Duterte’s approval to impose a price ceiling on pork products to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with