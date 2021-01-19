#VACCINEWATCHPH
Advisory on use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine among elderly eyed
A firefighter holds a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine vial at the SDIS34 fire station in Vailhauques near Montpellier on January 18, 2021, during a vaccination campaign for people over 75, aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
AFP/Pascal Guyot

Advisory on use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine among elderly eyed

(Philstar.com) - January 19, 2021 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Food and Drug Administration said an advisory on the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine on the elderly may be issued following the post-vaccination deaths of frail and sick elderly patients in Norway.

Pfizer is the only drugmaker that has so far secured an emergency use authorization from the local FDA for its vaccine, which has an efficacy rate of 95% in preventing COVID-19.

During the Laging Handa briefing Tuesday, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said that the agency may not include elderly people with serious illnesses in the list of individuals who can receive Pfizer's COVID-19 shots. 

“This is the direction we’re seeing that possibly, we’ll have guidelines that will limit the use of the vaccine in very old, very sickly and very frail individuals,” Domingo said.

Norway sought to allay safety concerns Monday, saying no link had been established between Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 jab and post-inoculation deaths in the country. Of the cases analyzed so far, Norwegian public health authorities said “they are people of advanced age, are frail and have serious illnesses.”

Norway nonetheless recommended doctors to consider whether patients who are frail or terminally ill should receive the vaccine.  

The authorization given by the FDA last week cleared the Pfizer vaccine for use in people aged 16 and above. It can only be administered by health professionals who are trained to recognize and manage severe allergic reactions. 

The Department of Health earlier said the emergency use authorization granted by the country’s FDA to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine stays as authorities wait for a report from the firm.

Domingo said the regulatory agency is coordinating with Pfizer so it can update the protocol once it receives relevant information.

Revocation of emergency use

Domingo said the FDA can revoke an EUA issued to a COVID-19 vaccine in case serious adverse incidents arise from vaccination. 

“Once we see safety concern abroad or here, the FDA can revoke the EUA at any time,” he said. 

British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca, Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech and Russia's Gamaleya submitted applications for EUA to the country's FDA. 

President Rodrigo Duterte brought up the post-vaccination deaths in defending the government's controversial deal with Chinese drugmaker Sinovac.

"If you want to follow the experience of Norway, go ahead, nobody would stop you," he said in a speech Monday evening. 

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine uses messenger RNA, which teaches cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response. The Norwegian Medicines Agency said last week that normal side effects from messenger RNA vaccines such as fever and nausea “may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some frail patients.”

Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden also reported post-vaccination deaths, but no direct links to the vaccine have been established.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 50 to 70 million Filipinos against COVID-19 in 2021 alone, but it depends on the global supply, which had been mostly procured by wealthy nations.

Vaccines from Pfizer, which will be obtained through the COVAX facility, are expected to arrive in the country as early as February. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 18, 2021 - 1:25pm

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

January 18, 2021 - 1:25pm

The Department of Health clarifies that the vaccine prices reported by the Senate are not the negotiated prices that the government and the manufacturer agreed on.

The vaccine prices that circulated earlier were indicative market prices based on rates published by drugmakers, the DOH says.

"The DOH urges the public to trust and respect the process that the country, through vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, is undertaking to ensure that Filipinos are afforded the best vaccines at the most ideal prices," the agency says in a statement.

January 14, 2021 - 4:09pm

The House of Representatives committee on Health will conduct its own hearing on the government's COVID-19 vaccination plan on January 18.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. have been invited as resource persons for the inquiry.

Representatives from the Food and Drug Administration, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Health Technology Assessment Council, Department of Science and Technology and World Health Organization have also been invited.

January 14, 2021 - 2:35pm

Sen. Grace Poe says the government should immediately negotiate the purchase and delivery of Pfizer vaccine now that the Food and Drug Administration has approved it for emergency use.

"The Filipinos have long waited for a safe and effective vaccine that would give them protection against COVID-19," Poe says in a statement.

"Negotiations with Pfizer should be prioritized over deals with other manufacturers whose products have yet to get FDA's approval," she adds.

January 14, 2021 - 12:01pm

China's Sinovac applies for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine.

January 14, 2021 - 11:46am

The Philippines approves Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

