#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines expands travel ban to include UAE, Hungary
Filipino repatriates are welcomed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in this August 2020 photo
The STAR/Edd Gumban

Philippines expands travel ban to include UAE, Hungary

(Philstar.com) - January 15, 2021 - 6:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines government will be expanding its travel ban in response to the potentially more infectious coronavirus variant to include the United Arab Emirates and Hungary.

The ban on foreign travelers hailing from the two countries will take effect on January 17 and will last until the end of the month.

Malacañang’s announcement of the additional restrictions came two days after health officials confirmed that a man who traveled from the UAE is the country’s first case of the new coronavirus variant.

The UAE had been reporting cases of the new coronavirus variant in December 2020, but Philippine officials are only banning travelers from the Gulf state now.

Prior to adding the UAE and Hungary to the list of countries where the travel ban is imposed, the government extended the existing ban on foreign travelers from the following 32 countries to last until January 31:

  • United Kingdom
  • Denmark
  • Ireland
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • Israel
  • Netherlands
  • China, including Hong Kong
  • Switzerland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Iceland
  • Italy
  • Lebanon
  • Singapore
  • Sweden
  • South Korea
  • South Africa
  • Canada
  • Spain
  • United States
  • Portugal
  • India
  • Finland
  • Norway
  • Jordan
  • Brazil
  • Austria
  • Pakistan
  • Jamaica
  • Luxembourg
  • Oman

Filipinos coming from the countries where travel restrictions are being imposed would still be allowed to enter the Philippines, but they would have to quarantine for two weeks regardless of their COVID-19 test result.

International tourists from countries not on the list would also have to finish a 14-day quarantine after a negative RT-PCR test result at point of entry.

Imposing travel restrictions had been a significant issue in the country over the course of the pandemic, which has seen over 496,000 infections and more than 9,800 deaths.

The government faced criticism around this time last year when Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and President Rodrigo Duterte nixed calls for an early travel ban on foreigners from China, where COVID-19 was first reported, wary that it would look like they were singling out Beijing.

By end-January of 2020, officials reported the Philippines' first confirmed coronavirus infection: a Chinese tourist from Wuhan, the ground zero of the virus, who traveled to various parts of the country before seeking help.

It was also only a day later that Duterte ordered a travel ban to the Hubei province which includes Wuhan, when the virus already reached the country's shores.

— Xave Gregorio with a report from Christian Deiparine

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New COVID-19 variant detected in Philippines: Your questions answered
New COVID-19 variant detected in Philippines: Your questions answered
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Still curious about the fast-spreading variant and the first confirmed local case? Here are the answers to some of your ...
Headlines
fbfb
'Shadow of doubt': Galvez accused of contradicting himself on vaccine prices
'Shadow of doubt': Galvez accused of contradicting himself on vaccine prices
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
Sen. Ping Lacson on Friday sounded the alarm over the vaccine czar making contravening statements on the prices of the COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Benilde prof sues Ressa, Rappler journo for cyberlibel over 'thesis for sale' report
Benilde prof sues Ressa, Rappler journo for cyberlibel over 'thesis for sale' report
22 hours ago
Journalists from the online news site Rappler have been charged of cyberlibel over a story detailing an alleged payment scheme...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccination program &mdash; Day 2
LIVE: Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccination program — Day 2
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
The Senate Committee of the Whole is set to resume its probe on the government's vaccination program against COVID-19, and...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: No term extension, no Sara in 2022
Duterte: No term extension, no Sara in 2022
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
Even if handed to him on a silver platter, President Duterte reiterated lack of interest in extending his six-year term that...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Anti-terror law oral arguments reset after Calida's staff contract COVID-19
Anti-terror law oral arguments reset after Calida's staff contract COVID-19
1 hour ago
The oral arguments on the Republic Act 11479 were originally scheduled on January 19, Tuesday, more than six months since...
Headlines
fbfb
Still possible to call off purchase of Sinovac vaccines, Galvez says
Still possible to call off purchase of Sinovac vaccines, Galvez says
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
The government can still choose not to go through with its purchase of 25 million jabs from China's Sinovac, the country's...
Headlines
fbfb
Panel says to consider stakeholders' concerns, comments on climate commitments
Panel says to consider stakeholders' concerns, comments on climate commitments
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Nationally Determined Contributions detail countries' commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as measures to...
Headlines
fbfb
Calls to decriminalize libel resurface as Rappler journalists face yet another libel suit
Calls to decriminalize libel resurface as Rappler journalists face yet another libel suit
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Journalists renewed their call for the decriminalization of libel, arguing that the country’s defamation laws have been...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 496,646 with 2,048 new infections
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 496,646 with 2,048 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The number of cases stands at 27,033 or 5.4% of the nation’s confirmed cases, latest data from the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with