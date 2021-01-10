127 Filipinos abroad added to DFA's COVID-19 count last week

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign affairs officials last week saw 127 added to its count of Filipinos abroad infected with the coronavirus, with the total now at 13,018.

The number overseas surpassed the 13,000th mark from the period of January 3 to 9, per daily bulletins by the DFA.

Some 67 additional cases were reported on January 5, the highest last week, followed by 37 new Filipino patients on January 4.

No explanation was given in both instances, but the department had attributed spikes before to late reports of countries with private concerns.

There were also no new infections, deaths and recoveries reported on Sunday, January 10.

This means that the fatality count is still at 934, while the number of patients who got well are still at 8,460.

Some 3,624 also continue to receive treatment.

The Middle East remains with the highest number of Filipino cases at 7,712, 601 deaths and 4,690 recoveries.

Asia follows with 2,710 cases, 21 deaths and 1,893 recoveries.

Europe, meanwhile, now has 1,809 Filipinos infected, 118 dead and 1,351 recovered, while the Americas have 787 cases, 194 fatalities and 526 recoveries.

Globally, there are now 89.64 million individuals across 191 countries sick with the COVID-19, with deaths nearing two million at 1.92 million.

Nearly a year since the deadly virus reached various countries, the world now faces the threat of its new variant.

The Philippines has since imposed travel restrictions to countries with confirmed cases as it remains on the lookout once it reaches its shores.

America remains with the highest number of infections at 22.1 million, as well as deaths at over 372,000.

India (10.4 million), Brazil (8.07 million), Russia (3.3 million) and the United Kingdom (3.02) where the new variant was first detected, follow the US in the top 5 list of countries with most cases.

Manila, with its total of 487,690 infections, put it at the 30th spot, after placing between 28th to 29th for a long time, next only to Israel's 487,034.

It continues to be the second highest in Southeast Asia, following Indonesia's more than 818,000 cases to date. — Christian Deiparine