127 Filipinos abroad added to DFA's COVID-19 count last week

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign affairs officials last week saw 127 added to its count of Filipinos abroad infected with the coronavirus, with the total now at 13,018.
The number overseas surpassed the 13,000th mark from the period of January 3 to 9, per daily bulletins by the DFA.
Some 67 additional cases were reported on January 5, the highest last week, followed by 37 new Filipino patients on January 4.
No explanation was given in both instances, but the department had attributed spikes before to late reports of countries with private concerns.
There were also no new infections, deaths and recoveries reported on Sunday, January 10.
This means that the fatality count is still at 934, while the number of patients who got well are still at 8,460.
Some 3,624 also continue to receive treatment.
The Middle East remains with the highest number of Filipino cases at 7,712, 601 deaths and 4,690 recoveries.
Asia follows with 2,710 cases, 21 deaths and 1,893 recoveries.
Europe, meanwhile, now has 1,809 Filipinos infected, 118 dead and 1,351 recovered, while the Americas have 787 cases, 194 fatalities and 526 recoveries.
Globally, there are now 89.64 million individuals across 191 countries sick with the COVID-19, with deaths nearing two million at 1.92 million.
Nearly a year since the deadly virus reached various countries, the world now faces the threat of its new variant.
The Philippines has since imposed travel restrictions to countries with confirmed cases as it remains on the lookout once it reaches its shores.
America remains with the highest number of infections at 22.1 million, as well as deaths at over 372,000.
India (10.4 million), Brazil (8.07 million), Russia (3.3 million) and the United Kingdom (3.02) where the new variant was first detected, follow the US in the top 5 list of countries with most cases.
Manila, with its total of 487,690 infections, put it at the 30th spot, after placing between 28th to 29th for a long time, next only to Israel's 487,034.
It continues to be the second highest in Southeast Asia, following Indonesia's more than 818,000 cases to date. — Christian Deiparine
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The number of fatalities in Belgium from the new coronavirus crossed 20,000 on Sunday, health officials said, with more than half the dead from retirement care homes.
The country, with a population of 11.5 million, has recorded 662,694 cases and 20,038 deaths since the pandemic broke out, the Sciensano public health institute said. — AFP
Israel's health ministry said Saturday four people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus strain first detected in South Africa, with the new British variant already recorded.
The cases were discovered after testing of travellers arriving from South Africa.
The two new strains are more infectious than previous variants of the virus. — AFP
The Department of Health confirms 1,952 additional cases of the coronavirus, bringing the national tally to 485,797.
Out of the confirmed cases, 26,784 are considered active.
The total of recovered patients rises to 449,615 with 291 new recoveries. The fatalities, on the other hand, grows to 9,398 with 34 additional deaths.
China confirms that preparations were still ongoing for a World Health Organization mission to Wuhan to investigate the origins of COVID-19, following a rare rebuke from the UN body over a delay to the long-planned trip.
The comments come after the WHO chief said on Tuesday he was "very disappointed" that Beijing had yet to finalise permission even as the team of experts had begun travelling to China to explore the beginnings of the virus, which first emerged in late 2019 in the central city. — AFP
Two Chinese cities south of Beijing further tighten virus restrictions Saturday as authorities race to stamp out a resurgence in infections.
China has largely brought its domestic outbreak under control after the coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019 -- but a spike in Hebei province, bordering Beijing, has sparked fresh lockdowns ahead of the Lunar New Year next month. — AFP
