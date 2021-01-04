#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
37 more Filipinos abroad infected, 23 dead from COVID-19Â 
In this Sept. 29, 2020, photo, the officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs welcome home 16 stranded Filipino seafarers and three land-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from China.
DFA
37 more Filipinos abroad infected, 23 dead from COVID-19 
(Philstar.com) - January 4, 2021 - 10:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign affairs officials on Monday reported 37 new coronavirus infections and 23 deaths among Filipinos abroad, with the total number of patients now at 12,929.

DFA in a daily bulletin said today's additional cases were from Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. 

There was no explanation for the high number of fatalities reported just four days into the new year, with the death count now at 934.

Officials in the past have usually attributed the surge in cases to late reports from countries with privacy concerns. 

To date, there are 8,390 Filipino patients who have recovered, with three more reported today.

Some 3,605, meanwhile, continue to receive treatment across 84 countries that have reported infections among its Filipino communities.

The Middle East continues to account for the highest number of Filipinos infected at 7,681, with deaths now at 601 and recoveries at 4,677.

Asia follows with 2,685 infections, 21 fatalities and 1,855 patients who got well. 

Europe, meanwhile, has 1,781 cases, 118 deaths and 1,332 recoveries, while the Americas have 782 cases, 194 deaths and 526 recoveries.

As the world enters 2021 under a pandemic, there are now 85.2 million individuals infected across 191 countries. 

There had also been 1.84 million deaths, with the US leading in both cases at 20.6 million infections and over 351,000 deaths.

India, Brazil, Russia and France follow while the Philippines with its more than 478,000 cases put it at the 29th spot. — Christian Deiparine

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBI to reach out to PSG as probe starts on use of unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines
13 hours ago
The Palace has already said that there was nothing wrong with the use of unauthorized vaccines that Defense Secretary Delfin...
Headlines
fbfb
House majority seeks fair probe on congressmen in PACC list
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
The House majority is supporting President Duterte’s campaign against corruption, including the investigation of several...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque wants Filipinos to 'stop' discussion on illegal vaccines for PSG
By Franco Luna | 10 hours ago
"So they made the decision, even if it was without authorization, to get vaccinated. In other words, because they were ready...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines confirms 959 new COVID-19 cases; total hits 478,761
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The DOH said the lower number of reported cases on Monday was due to the "decrease in the number of patients seen in COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace questions calls in Senate to probe Sinopharm mess
By Christian Deiparine | 5 hours ago
Palace on Monday made a repeated attempt to bury the illegal vaccination of the smuggled Sinopharm on security details of...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte orders PhilHealth contribution hike deferred, but law silent on move
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has reportedly ordered a halt in the increase of members' contribution to the Philippine Health...
Headlines
fbfb
San Miguel airport franchise lapses into law
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The measure, now known as Republic Act No. 11506, grants San Miguel Aerocity, Inc. a franchise to construct, develop, establish,...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd: Child exploitation cases call for better collab between gov't, communities
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
The education department on Monday said it would take steps to help address cases of students selling lewd photos to continue...
Headlines
fbfb
2 Chinese drugmakers may seek emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines in Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
Ambassador Chito Sta. Romana noted that Sinopharm has secured approval for general use in China while Sinovac is expected...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate bill seeks to defer 1% hike in SSS contributions
5 hours ago
Sen. Joel Villanueva, who filed Senate Bill 1965, cited economic hardships faced by both workers and employers due to the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with