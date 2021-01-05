67 more Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 push total to 12,996

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos abroad infected with the coronavirus neared to 13,000 on Tuesday, as officials report 67 more cases across different parts of the world.

The DFA in daily bulletin said today's additional Filipino patients came from Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

This brings the total count to 12,996, with 40 more recoveries to push the number of patients who got well to 8,430.

Deaths, meanwhile, stayed at 934 with no new fatalities recorded five days into the new year.

Some 3,632 are also continuing to receive treatment.

To date, the Middle East still has the most number of COVID-19 infections among Filipinos overseas at 7,712, along with 601 deaths and 4,690 recoveries.

Asia Pacific follows with 2,708 cases, 21 deaths and 1,877 recoveries.

Europe now accounts for 1,794 Filipinos infected, 118 dead and 1,337 recovered, while the Americas have 782 cases, 194 deaths and 526 recoveries.

Globally, there are now 85.78 million infected with the COVID-19 across 191 countries that have reported cases.

The death toll has also reached 1.85 million, with the US continuing to lead in both counts at 20.82 million cases and more than 353,000 deaths.

The Philippines with its nearly 480,000 cases continue to put it at the 29th spot, and remains as the second highest in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia's over 779,000. — Christian Deiparine