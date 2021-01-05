#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
67 more Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 push total to 12,996
In this August 29, 2020, photo, 129 Filipinos are assisted by Philippine Embassy in Bangkok officials at Suvarnabhumi Airport as they checked in for their flight home.
Release/DFA
67 more Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 push total to 12,996
(Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 9:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos abroad infected with the coronavirus neared to 13,000 on Tuesday, as officials report 67 more cases across different parts of the world.

The DFA in daily bulletin said today's additional Filipino patients came from Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

This brings the total count to 12,996, with 40 more recoveries to push the number of patients who got well to 8,430.

Deaths, meanwhile, stayed at 934 with no new fatalities recorded five days into the new year.

Some 3,632 are also continuing to receive treatment. 

To date, the Middle East still has the most number of COVID-19 infections among Filipinos overseas at 7,712, along with 601 deaths and 4,690 recoveries.

Asia Pacific follows with 2,708 cases, 21 deaths and 1,877 recoveries.

Europe now accounts for 1,794 Filipinos infected, 118 dead and 1,337 recovered, while the Americas have 782 cases, 194 deaths and 526 recoveries.

Globally, there are now 85.78 million infected with the COVID-19 across 191 countries that have reported cases.

The death toll has also reached 1.85 million, with the US continuing to lead in both counts at 20.82 million cases and more than 353,000 deaths.

The Philippines with its nearly 480,000 cases continue to put it at the 29th spot, and remains as the second highest in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia's over 779,000. — Christian Deiparine

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CHR to probe death of flight attendant Christine Dacera
9 hours ago
"As one of the sectors who most experience abuse, the government must ensure that greater protection be accorded to women....
Headlines
fbfb
DOT issues show cause order vs Makati hotel after demise of flight attendant
By Rosette Adel | 10 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Tuesday issued a show cause order calling on a hotel in Makati City to explain why its accreditation...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte tells PSG to 'shut up' on use of smuggled COVID-19 vaccines during probe
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 13 hours ago
“I will not elaborate on it but do not force my hand to meddle into this affair because maybe I will not, I am not so...
Headlines
fbfb
Following Duterte's order, senators stress hearing into use of unauthorized vaccine must continue
6 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Tuesday asserted that Congress must continue to conduct a legislative probe into...
Headlines
fbfb
Hontiveros wants China included in travel ban over new coronavirus variant
11 hours ago
Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros called Tuesday on the government to include China in the Philippines’ travel ban...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
NCRPO chief rejects 'case solved' claim on Dacera's death
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
"If you say it has been solved, it should be clear as to who was raped, who did it and what had been the cause of her death,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Another Western drugmaker to seek emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine in Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
Another Western manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccine is expected to apply for emergency use authorization in the Philippines this...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth: Contribution hike deferred until Congress amends UHC law
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
The agency's president and CEO Dante Gierran in a statement said PhilHealth will continue to collect premium contribution...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte threatens to sack airport staff allowing easy entry in Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
Duterte said he has received reports that some airport personnel and ship crew are helping people travel without undergoing...
Headlines
fbfb
SC junks Taliptip fishers, groups writ of kalikasan plea vs Bulacan airport project
4 hours ago
The Supreme Court junked the plea of Bulacan fishermen and civil society groups to compel the government to protect marine...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with