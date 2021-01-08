#VACCINEWATCHPH
3 franchise renewal measures lapse into law
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - January 8, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Measures renewing the franchises of three broadcasting entities and two utilities for 25 years have lapsed into law.

Republic Act 11512 renewed the franchise of Caceres Broadcasting Corp. while RAs 11513 and 11516 renewed the franchises of Century Communications Marketing Center Inc. and Negros Broadcasting and Publishing Corp., respectively.

RA 11514, meanwhile, renewed the franchise granted to Tandag Electric and Telephone Co. Inc. while RA 11515 extended the franchise given to Davao Light and Power Co. Inc.

The five measures lapsed into law on Dec. 26.

The Constitution states that the President has 30 days to sign or veto a measure transmitted to his office. If the President does not act on the measure within the 30-day period, the bill would automatically lapse into law.

