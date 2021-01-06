#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
IATF forms technical working group on COVID-19 variants
Artist's rendition of the coronavirus disease.
Image by PIRO4D from Pixabay
IATF forms technical working group on COVID-19 variants
(Philstar.com) - January 6, 2021 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines — In adherence to a previous order made by President Rodrigo Duterte, the COVID-19 task force this week formed a Technical Working Group on COVID-19 Variants.

This comes amid growing fear, both at home and across the globe, of a new coronavirus strain that emerged in the United Kingdom which experts believe to be significantly more contagious than the original. Hong Kong recently reported its first four cases of the strain — one of whom was a 30-year-old female resident of the area, who returned from Manila on December 22.

"This technical working group will monitor and identify the occurrence of new variants of COVID-19 in the country and will provide policy recommendations to the IATF on the appropriate response regarding these variants," a Wednesday press release from the Presidential Communications Operations Office read.

"Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire will chair the technical working group. Executive Director Jaime Montoya of the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development will serve as co-chair," it added.

Vergeire earlier the same morning said the DOH is coordinating with the International Health Regulations focal point of Hong Kong for further details on the patient from Manila.

Experts from the DOH Technical Advisory Group, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, the University of the Philippines National Institutes of Health, the UP - Philippine Genome Center, and research institution EpiMetrics will also form part of the TWG.

On Saturday, the health department maintained that the new variant has not yet been detected in the Philippines. Over 50 countries have placed travel restrictions on the UK in a bid to prevent the strain's spread. The Philippines has also placed a travel ban on 20 other countries that have recorded cases of the variant.

As of this writing, there are over 479,000 recorded cases of coronavirus in the country and the death toll stands at a grim 9,321. It has been 297 days since parts of the country were first placed under lockdown. — Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 IATF NOVEL COROANVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What we know so far: Death of flight attendant Christine Dacera
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
"If those were all true, then why is Christine not here today to answer that?" he also said. 
Headlines
fbfb
NCRPO chief rejects 'case solved' claim on Dacera's death
By Christian Deiparine | 15 hours ago
"If you say it has been solved, it should be clear as to who was raped, who did it and what had been the cause of her death,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Manny Pacquiao offers reward for capture of suspects in death of flight attendant
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The boxing legend announced a P500,000 purse to anyone who will be able to apprehend those still at large in the death of...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte orders BIR to reshuffle personnel
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte has ordered the reshuffling of tax officials and the “freezing” of government personnel believed...
Headlines
fbfb
JICA releases another 10 billion yen loan to Philippines
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Japan released yesterday 10 billion yen to the Philippines as second tranche disbursement under the post-disaster standby...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
‘Lauriat para sa barangay?’ Gatchalian says hacker used his credit card to spend P1M on Food Panda
44 minutes ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday said his credit card was hacked and used to make an enormous purchase on Food Panda...
Headlines
fbfb
House leader says plenary can reverse ABS-CBN franchise denial
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
A leader of the House of Representatives said Wednesday that the plenary can reverse the denial of a franchise to ABS-CBN,...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF forms technical working group on COVID-19 variants
1 hour ago
In adherence to a previous order made by President Rodrigo Duterte, the COVID-19 task force this week formed a Technical Working...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte wants COVID-19 saliva test
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
President Duterte is in favor of using saliva tests to detect COVID-19, with the results deemed to be 99 percent reliable...
Headlines
fbfb
PopCom fears baby boom after lockdowns
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Population has expressed fear that a baby boom would happen when the pandemic is over.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with