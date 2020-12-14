#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DFA: 42 Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 push total to 12,350
In this August 29, 2020, photo, 129 Filipinos are assisted by Philippine Embassy in Bangkok officials at Suvarnabhumi Airport as they checked in for their flight home
Release/DFA
DFA: 42 Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 push total to 12,350
(Philstar.com) - December 14, 2020 - 4:42pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Filipinos abroad infected with the coronavirus have reached 12,350 as foreign affairs officials report 42 new cases on Monday. 

The DFA in a daily bulletin said today's additonal infections came from the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, where it attributed the increase from late reports of a country in the continent. 

Some 35 more were also reported to have recovered, bringing the number of Filipino patients who got well to 8,032.

The fatality count has stood at 861 with no new deaths on December 14, and the number of those still receiving treatment at 3,457.

Last week, from the period of December 6 to 12, a total of 629 Filipinos were added to DFA's count of infections abroad. 

Officials reported a significant rise in cases at 591 on December 11, pushing the number to the 12,000th mark.

RELATEDDFA: More than 12K migrant Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19

The Middle East continues to lead in the number of Filipino cases at 7,547, with deaths reaching 553 and recoveries at 4,664. 

Asia, meanwhile, now has 2,579 cases, 1,802 recoveries and fatalities at 21 after a long period of keeping its deaths at nine. 

Europe follows with 1,451 infections, 97 deaths and 1,045 recoveries, while the Americas account for 773 cases, 190 deaths — the second highest — and 521 persons since recovered. 

Globally, there are now over 72.2 million individuals infected with the COVID-19 in 191 countries that have reported infections, with deaths reaching 1.6 million, per figures by the John Hopkins University & Medicine. In both cases, the United States leads with 16.2 million infections and deaths approaching 300,000. 

The Philippines in its over 450,000 cases put it at the 28th spot, and remains the second highest in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia's more than 617,000.

Repatriations continue 

DFA in a separate bulletin said 300,838 Filipinos overseas have since been flown back to the country as result of the ongoing health crisis. 

First repatriation efforts began in early February, when the agency brought home Filipinos living in Wuhan, China, where the COVID-19 had originated. 

The DFA said 13,537 were repatriated last week, the highest number of Filipinos returning to the country yet. 

Of this, 90,621 are sea-based workers, while 210,217 are land-based. 

Overseas Filipino Workers seeking cash assistance from the labor department stood at over 683,000 by November, with officials reporting that P3.45 billion had already been disbursed for the said program. — Christian Deiparine

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Velasco allies give conflicting views on new ABS-CBN franchise
By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Two deputy speaker-allies of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco have issued contradicting views regarding the possibility of former...
Headlines
fbfb
National ID registration hits 8.4 million
By Catherine Talavera | 18 hours ago
Registrations for step one of the Philippine Identification System have reached 8.4 million, the Philippine Statistics Authority...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca OKs more COVID-19 vaccines for Philippines
By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
More COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be made available in the country following British drug maker AstraZeneca’s approval...
Headlines
fbfb
Cancer 'won’t wait' til after COVID-19 pandemic
By Celine Isabelle Samson | 8 hours ago
Cancr patient Henry Dela Cruz Jr. might have walked the whole 11 kilometers to get to the PCSO at the Lung Center of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
'Baseless, unfounded': Leonen ex-colleagues, peers throw support amid impeachment rap
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
Support for Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen amid an impeachment complaint filed against him are growing, with...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
UP Law profs urge House to 'do right by the people', junk 'baseless' ouster rap vs Leonen
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The law professors urged the members of the House of Representatives “to do right by the people” by junking the...
Headlines
fbfb
PGH, Lung Center brace for post-holiday surge in COVID cases
2 hours ago
The Philippine General Hospital and the Lung Center of the Philippines—both designated as COVID-19 referral centers...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra: Anti-corruption task force may start filing raps in December
2 hours ago
The Department of Justice-led Task Force against Corruption (TFAC) investigating the entire government may file criminal complaints...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines cross 450,000; deaths at 8,757
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Total COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 450,733, of which 23,353 or 5.2% were active.
Headlines
fbfb
China won't use COVID-19 as leverage, Palace and envoy assure public
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
Manila's envoy to Beijing on Monday sought to allay fears that China is using its candidate COVID-19 vaccines to secure concessions...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with