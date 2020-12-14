DFA: 42 Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 push total to 12,350

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos abroad infected with the coronavirus have reached 12,350 as foreign affairs officials report 42 new cases on Monday.

The DFA in a daily bulletin said today's additonal infections came from the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, where it attributed the increase from late reports of a country in the continent.

Some 35 more were also reported to have recovered, bringing the number of Filipino patients who got well to 8,032.

The fatality count has stood at 861 with no new deaths on December 14, and the number of those still receiving treatment at 3,457.

Last week, from the period of December 6 to 12, a total of 629 Filipinos were added to DFA's count of infections abroad.

Officials reported a significant rise in cases at 591 on December 11, pushing the number to the 12,000th mark.

The Middle East continues to lead in the number of Filipino cases at 7,547, with deaths reaching 553 and recoveries at 4,664.

Asia, meanwhile, now has 2,579 cases, 1,802 recoveries and fatalities at 21 after a long period of keeping its deaths at nine.

Europe follows with 1,451 infections, 97 deaths and 1,045 recoveries, while the Americas account for 773 cases, 190 deaths — the second highest — and 521 persons since recovered.

Globally, there are now over 72.2 million individuals infected with the COVID-19 in 191 countries that have reported infections, with deaths reaching 1.6 million, per figures by the John Hopkins University & Medicine. In both cases, the United States leads with 16.2 million infections and deaths approaching 300,000.

The Philippines in its over 450,000 cases put it at the 28th spot, and remains the second highest in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia's more than 617,000.

Repatriations continue

DFA in a separate bulletin said 300,838 Filipinos overseas have since been flown back to the country as result of the ongoing health crisis.

First repatriation efforts began in early February, when the agency brought home Filipinos living in Wuhan, China, where the COVID-19 had originated.

The DFA said 13,537 were repatriated last week, the highest number of Filipinos returning to the country yet.

Of this, 90,621 are sea-based workers, while 210,217 are land-based.

Overseas Filipino Workers seeking cash assistance from the labor department stood at over 683,000 by November, with officials reporting that P3.45 billion had already been disbursed for the said program. — Christian Deiparine