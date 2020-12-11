#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DFA: More than 12K migrant Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19
In this Sept. 29, 2020, photo, the officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs welcome home 16 stranded Filipino seafarers and three land-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from China.
Released/DFA
DFA: More than 12K migrant Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 5:11pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Another 591 overseas Filipinos have contracted coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday, marking a sharp rise in its daily tally. 

This brings the total number of confirmed cases among migrant Filipinos to 12,290. Of these, the DFA says 3,433 are still undergoing treatment. 

A spike in recoveries was also recorded by the agency, with 419 new entries pushing the total number of those who beat the virus to 7,997. 

"The reported increases are due to belated reports in one country in Asia and the Pacific," the department said. 

Meanwhile, 13 new deaths brought the total number of fatalities among Filipinos abroad to 860. 

The DFA has logged infections among migrant Filipinos across 82 countries and territories. 

In the Philippines, another 1,504 coronavirus cases logged Friday pushed the national caseload past 447,000 and deaths are at a grim  8,709. — Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 MIGRANT FILIPINOS MIGRANT WORKERS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OFW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus mutation partially explains rise in COVID-19 cases in Philippines — study
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 10 hours ago
The study pointed out that the presence of the D614G mutation "may partially explain" the rapid rise of cases in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
Ellen gifts Pinay nurse with new SUV
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
A Filipino-American nurse got the surprise of her life when US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and producer Andy Lassner personally...
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu resort faces parallel DOJ probe into possible violation of PWD law
9 hours ago
"As chief enforcer of the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, the DOJ will conduct a parallel investigation of the Plantation...
Headlines
fbfb
PAF receives 6 new helicopters from Poland
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force yesterday received six brand new Black Hawk helicopters purchased from Poland.
Headlines
fbfb
OCTA Research: Coronavirus infections in the Philippines could reach 480K by yearend
7 hours ago
Coronavirus infections may stay well below half a million by the end of 2020, the OCTA Research Group said Friday.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
AstraZeneca backs out of planned vaccine trials in the Philippines
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
The British-Swedish drugmaker told local regulators that they already have sufficient data, which is why they would no longer...
Headlines
fbfb
'Humor over rumor' strategy helped manage COVID-19 outbreak — Taiwan digital minister
1 hour ago
Taiwan used a “spokesdog,” a Shiba Inu named ZongChai to inform the public about safety guidelines such a physical...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccine budget sans funding source hit
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Some opposition lawmakers are raising concerns over the P72.5-billion budget earmarked in the 2021 fiscal plan for the procurement...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI counterterrorism chief killed in 'accidental firing,' Guevarra says
2 hours ago
“Foul play, however, appears to be out of the question,” the DOJ chief said.
Headlines
fbfb
LRT-1 Cavite extension halfway done, DOTr says
2 hours ago
As of November 30, the transportation department said in a post to its Facebook page, the project has a 50.54% overall...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with