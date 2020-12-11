DFA: More than 12K migrant Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Another 591 overseas Filipinos have contracted coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday, marking a sharp rise in its daily tally.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases among migrant Filipinos to 12,290. Of these, the DFA says 3,433 are still undergoing treatment.

A spike in recoveries was also recorded by the agency, with 419 new entries pushing the total number of those who beat the virus to 7,997.

"The reported increases are due to belated reports in one country in Asia and the Pacific," the department said.

Meanwhile, 13 new deaths brought the total number of fatalities among Filipinos abroad to 860.

The DFA has logged infections among migrant Filipinos across 82 countries and territories.

In the Philippines, another 1,504 coronavirus cases logged Friday pushed the national caseload past 447,000 and deaths are at a grim 8,709. — Bella Perez-Rubio