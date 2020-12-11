#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
AstraZeneca backs out of planned vaccine trials in the Philippines
In this file photo taken on July 21, 2020 a general view is pictured of the offices of British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca PLC in Macclesfield, Cheshire.
Paul Ellis / AFP
AstraZeneca backs out of planned vaccine trials in the Philippines
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 5:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — AstraZeneca has backed down from holding trials for its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the Philippines, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed to Philstar.com

The British-Swedish drugmaker told local regulators that they already have sufficient data, which is why they would no longer be pushing forward with the trials, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said Friday.

Domingo said AstraZeneca’s withdrawal to conduct clinical trials for its coronavirus vaccine would not have any effect on the regulatory approval of the shot.

Prior to pulling out from conducting trials, AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine was pending before the ethics review board.

With the departure of AstraZeneca from the conduct of clinical trials, the Philippines would be left with trials conducted by Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Gamaleya Research Center, and Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine arm Janssen.

Earlier, the Philippines secured 2.6 million doses of the still-unapproved AstraZeneca vaccine through the help of some 30 private firms which pitched in to donate the shots to the government.

Carlito Galvez, the country’s vaccine czar, earlier expressed confidence in the jab being developed by the drugmaker, citing its reputation for making “quality drugs and vaccines, which are being used around the world.”

AstraZeneca and its partner, the University of Oxford, had announced that it is seeking regulatory approval in the United Kingdom for its vaccine after it showed a 70% efficacy rate on average.

That rate jumped to 90% when an initial half-dose then a full dose was given, similar to that in rival vaccines in development by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

However, US scientists are pointing out that the higher efficacy rate came in a smaller trial consisting of people aged 55 and under and was discovered by accident.

ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus mutation partially explains rise in COVID-19 cases in Philippines — study
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 10 hours ago
The study pointed out that the presence of the D614G mutation "may partially explain" the rapid rise of cases in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
Ellen gifts Pinay nurse with new SUV
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
A Filipino-American nurse got the surprise of her life when US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and producer Andy Lassner personally...
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu resort faces parallel DOJ probe into possible violation of PWD law
9 hours ago
"As chief enforcer of the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, the DOJ will conduct a parallel investigation of the Plantation...
Headlines
fbfb
PAF receives 6 new helicopters from Poland
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force yesterday received six brand new Black Hawk helicopters purchased from Poland.
Headlines
fbfb
OCTA Research: Coronavirus infections in the Philippines could reach 480K by yearend
7 hours ago
Coronavirus infections may stay well below half a million by the end of 2020, the OCTA Research Group said Friday.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Vaccine budget sans funding source hit
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Some opposition lawmakers are raising concerns over the P72.5-billion budget earmarked in the 2021 fiscal plan for the procurement...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA: More than 12K migrant Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19
1 hour ago
Another 591 overseas Filipinos have contracted coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday, marking a sharp...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI counterterrorism chief killed in 'accidental firing,' Guevarra says
2 hours ago
“Foul play, however, appears to be out of the question,” the DOJ chief said.
Headlines
fbfb
Makabayan bloc to seek probe on Human Rights Day arrests
2 hours ago
The leftist Makabayan bloc would be seeking a probe into the separate raids conducted on Human Rights Day which resulted in...
Headlines
fbfb
Firearms and explosives raps easy way to lock activists up, NUPL says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Olalia explained that search warrants can be "procured by going through the motions and by mere presentation even under oath...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with