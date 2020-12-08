#VACCINEWATCHPH
Nearly 10k migrant Filipinos returned home last week, DFA says
In this Sept. 26, 2020, photo, the Department of Foreign Affairs welcomes home a total of 317 Filipinos from Lebanon who joined the turnaround DFA-chartered PAL flight PR8681 which landed at NAIA-Terminal 2 at 10:38 AM. 
Released/DFA
Nearly 10k migrant Filipinos returned home last week, DFA says
(Philstar.com) - December 8, 2020 - 9:40am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said it brought home 9,981 overseas Filipinos in the first five days of December.

The repatriation streak from December 1 to December 5, the agency said, was its highest five-day total since July 2020.

The nearly 10,000 returned migrant Filipinos pushed the total number of those repatriated by the DFA past 287,000.

A majority of last week's repatriates were from the Middle East, in keeping with a long-running trend. The breakdown is as follows:

  • 8,432 from the Middle East
  • 843 from Asia and the Pacific
  • 706 from Europe

"Five medical repatriations from Bahrain, Japan, Oman, Russia, and Thailand were successfully facilitated by the Department and its foreign service posts," the agency said in its latest bulletin.

"The DFA also assisted in the return of a Filipino family, including two minor children, from Iraq, 11 distressed students from Indonesia, and three undocumented [migrant workers]/trafficking victims from Syria," it added.

— Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 MIGRANT FILIPINOS MIGRANT WORKERS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
