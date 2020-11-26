#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Total COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to 424,297
Noche Buena items sold at Commonwealth Market last November 08, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Total COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to 424,297
(Philstar.com) - November 26, 2020 - 4:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to 424,297 Thursday after the Department of Health reported 1,392 infections.

To date, the COVID-19 case tally stands at 424,297, of which 28,789 are active.

Caloocan City was the top source of newly-reported cases with 77. Cavite came in second with 73 new cases, followed by Laguna with 73, Davao City with 62 and Quezon with 60.

The department also registered 328 new recoveries, raising the recovery count to 387,266. 

The death toll, however, reached 8,242 after 27 more people succumbed to the disease.

OCTA Research sees 'slight increase' in 4 regions

In a report, the OCTA Research team said the number of new cases per day in the country showed a “slight increase.” Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon and Western Visayas recorded an increase in new cases, the group of analysts said.

“While it is not clear if the increase in new cases can be explained by the rise in mobility due to the opening up of the economy, by the effects of the recent typhoons (including delays in test reports due to the temporary closing of test centers) or even the deteriorating compliance with the minimum health standard by citizens due to pandemic fatigue or all three, what is clear is that if this trend continues, it would indicate  a gradual rise in cases of COVID-19,” the OCTA Research team said.

“While this may be a cause for concern it should NOT be a cause for alarm or panic. The situation in the country is still manageable,” it added.

COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of 1.4 million victims from more than 60 million recorded infections since the virus emerged in China late last year. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US delivers unmanned aerial system to Philippine Navy
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The United States turned over yesterday a P710-million ($14.79 million) ScanEagle Unmanned Aerial System or UAS to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
DPWH orders execs, personnel to explain
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways has issued 11 show cause orders against various officials and personnel who could...
Headlines
fbfb
Cagayan governor sorry for anti-Muslim remark at Senate hearing
4 hours ago
The governor of Cagayan apologized Wednesday over his anti-Muslim remarks at a Senate hearing, where he insinuated that Muslims...
Headlines
fbfb
UP climbs to 69th in Asia on QS University Rankings
By Christian Deiparine | 20 hours ago
The University of the Philippines has climbed higher in the list of top Asian universities according to the 2021 QS Asian...
Headlines
fbfb
House declares climate emergency
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
The declaration urges local governments and government bodies to adopt policies to mitigate climate change, but does not legally...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Gloria Arroyo named as Duterte adviser
By Xave Gregorio | 11 minutes ago
Former President and House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo is back in the national government, this time as one of President...
Headlines
fbfb
Teenage pregnancy spike in typhoon-hit areas feared
By Christian Deiparine | 17 minutes ago
Government should be on the lookout for a possible increase in teenage pregnancy cases in areas badly damaged by the recent...
Headlines
fbfb
'Time is of the essence:' 24 petitioners urge SC to stop implementation of anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 25 minutes ago
With charges filed and military surveillance carried out under a law assailed in court by 37 groups, 24 of the petitioners...
Headlines
fbfb
De Lima outraged by continued EJKs amid pandemic
29 minutes ago
“When will these EJKs ever stop? EJKs per se are already diabolical and insane. But what’s more insane about all...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine gov’t, private firms to sign deal for 2M doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine government and private firms will be signing an agreement with British drugmaker AstraZeneca for two million...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with