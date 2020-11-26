Total COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to 424,297

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to 424,297 Thursday after the Department of Health reported 1,392 infections.

To date, the COVID-19 case tally stands at 424,297, of which 28,789 are active.

Caloocan City was the top source of newly-reported cases with 77. Cavite came in second with 73 new cases, followed by Laguna with 73, Davao City with 62 and Quezon with 60.

The department also registered 328 new recoveries, raising the recovery count to 387,266.

The death toll, however, reached 8,242 after 27 more people succumbed to the disease.

OCTA Research sees 'slight increase' in 4 regions

In a report, the OCTA Research team said the number of new cases per day in the country showed a “slight increase.” Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon and Western Visayas recorded an increase in new cases, the group of analysts said.

“While it is not clear if the increase in new cases can be explained by the rise in mobility due to the opening up of the economy, by the effects of the recent typhoons (including delays in test reports due to the temporary closing of test centers) or even the deteriorating compliance with the minimum health standard by citizens due to pandemic fatigue or all three, what is clear is that if this trend continues, it would indicate a gradual rise in cases of COVID-19,” the OCTA Research team said.

“While this may be a cause for concern it should NOT be a cause for alarm or panic. The situation in the country is still manageable,” it added.

COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of 1.4 million victims from more than 60 million recorded infections since the virus emerged in China late last year. — Gaea Katreena Cabico