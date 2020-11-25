#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 422,915
Sellers arrange Christmas decorations in Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Nov. 5, 2020.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 422,915
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 1,202 additional coronavirus infections Wednesday, taking the nationwide caseload to 422,915.

With 137 new positive cases, Davao City recorded the highest increase in infections. It was followed by Quezon City with 68 cases, Batangas with 59, Laguna with 54 and Cavite with 47.

The DOH said Wednesday’s tally excludes the reports from eight testing laboratories that failed to submit their data on time.

At least 386,955 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Philippines after the department logged 183 more recoveries. Total recoveries accounted for nearly 92% of the country’s confirmed cases.

But 31 new deaths were recorded, bringing the fatality count to 8,215.

Of the total cases, 27,745 or 6.6% are still undergoing treatment or quarantine.

The OCTA Research group earlier projected that coronavirus cases in the country will climb to 425,000 to 440,000 by end-November. 

More than 5.2 million individuals have been tested for the coronavirus in the Philippines, with the cumulative positivity rate at 9.1%

The pandemic has killed over 1.4 million individuals worldwide since emerging in China late last year. More than 59 million cases have been registered.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Whatever happened to: Family with spurious PWD cards
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
“What needs to happen here is cases should be filed," Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan Party-list) said.
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese herbal medicine launched in Philippines
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
A Chinese herbal medicine designed to relieve influenza symptoms such as those of COVID-19 was officially launched in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese embassy slams US security adviser
By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
China has blasted United States National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien for his “unreasonable” remarks...
Headlines
fbfb
Government to spend P73.2 billion for vaccines
By Edith Regalado | 18 hours ago
The government is planning to spend P73.2 billion to buy vaccines for 60 million Filipinos as it tries to revive the economy...
Headlines
fbfb
Pandemic-battered community press tries to rebuild from the ashes
By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
"For some, they might think, ‘Oh, that’s only a small number.’ But one newspaper that goes down is one too...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Bayan: Why is the burden on us to prove we're not a rebel front?
By Franco Luna | 51 minutes ago
Left-leaning and activist groups do not need to condemn the Communist Party of the Philippines to prove that they are legal...
Headlines
fbfb
Government eyes millions vaccinated for COVID-19 in 3-5 years
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
The Duterte administration on Tuesday said it is targeting to have 60 to 70 million Filipinos vaccinated against the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines begins Avigan trial on COVID-19 patients
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the clinical evaluation of the Japanese drug has started on November 2...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines sets price range for COVID-19 RT-PCR testing
5 hours ago
Sec. Francisco Duque III said the joint administrative order was signed Tuesday.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH fears post-holiday COVID-19 surge
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The Department of Health is bracing for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases after the Christmas season, prompting DOH Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with