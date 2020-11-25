COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 422,915

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 1,202 additional coronavirus infections Wednesday, taking the nationwide caseload to 422,915.

With 137 new positive cases, Davao City recorded the highest increase in infections. It was followed by Quezon City with 68 cases, Batangas with 59, Laguna with 54 and Cavite with 47.

The DOH said Wednesday’s tally excludes the reports from eight testing laboratories that failed to submit their data on time.

At least 386,955 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Philippines after the department logged 183 more recoveries. Total recoveries accounted for nearly 92% of the country’s confirmed cases.

But 31 new deaths were recorded, bringing the fatality count to 8,215.

Of the total cases, 27,745 or 6.6% are still undergoing treatment or quarantine.

The OCTA Research group earlier projected that coronavirus cases in the country will climb to 425,000 to 440,000 by end-November.

More than 5.2 million individuals have been tested for the coronavirus in the Philippines, with the cumulative positivity rate at 9.1%

The pandemic has killed over 1.4 million individuals worldwide since emerging in China late last year. More than 59 million cases have been registered.