#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 pandemic sends nearly 320,000 OFWs back home
Repatriates are welcomed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in this August 2020 photo
The STAR/Edd Gumban
COVID-19 pandemic sends nearly 320,000 OFWs back home
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - November 22, 2020 - 4:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus pandemic has pushed nearly 320,000 overseas Filipino workers to return to the country, data from the labor department showed.

Government made its first repatriation efforts related to COVID-19 in February, when it brought back to the Philippines the OFWs from Wuhan City in China, where the virus first emerged late last year.

The numbers have grown since then, with some 38,516 returning to the country in November alone, according to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and bringing the total to 319,333.

OWWA has reported that the repatriated OFWs were transported to their provinces after being tested and cleared for the coronavirus. 

A labor official in early September had put an estimate of as many as 700,000 Filipino workers abroad that could lose their jobs, as many countries enter a recession as a result of the ongoing health crisis. 

RELATED: 700,000 OFWs to lose job over COVID-19

Assistant Secretary Dominique Rubia-Tutay said overseas employment prospects in the tourism, retail and personal services industry will likely continue to shrink as the pandemic goes on. 

Globally, there are now 58.1 million persons infected with the COVID-19, months since the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic, with 1.38 million deaths as well.

The country by Sunday, reported a total of 418,818 infections along with 8,123 deaths, the second highest in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines has had a long reputation of being an exporter of human resources, with the country's statistics office estimating at least 2.2 million workers abroad in 2019. 

Remittances last year had hit a record high $33.5 billion or P1.6 trillion, but some had projected that the country could see a decline this 2020 as a result of the pandemic. 

RELATED: OFW remittances may drop by $5 billion this year

While such is the case, OFWs are often exposed to the risk of leaving the country for better wages, including maltreatment and abuse from foreign employers.

Early this month, the group Migrante International urged government to allocate for funding for assistance to the displaced OFWs in next year's spending plan. 

Migrante said only P8.6 billion from the foreign affairs department and OWWA were put under the proposed budget for aid to the workers. — with reports from Czeriza Valencia/The STAR

RELATED: Bigger budget for distressed OFWs sought 

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS OVERSEAS WORKERS WELFARE ADMINISTRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines included in UN ‘list of shame’ for refusing to condemn Iran rights abuses
9 hours ago
"It would call on Iran to ensure that no one is subjected to torture — or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines wants over 1,100 Facebook accounts ‘preserved’
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The Philippine government has requested Facebook to preserve information on some 1,100 accounts pending receipt of a formal...
Headlines
fbfb
Eleven years and a historic ruling later: Ampatuan massacre kin's fight for justice not over
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 days ago
Eleven years and one historic ruling later, the families of the victims of the Ampatuan massacre in 2009, where 58 people...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo defends daughters: 'They're entitled to their own opinions'
6 hours ago
"I didn't even know they posted that. I only found out when Secretary Harry Roque mentioned it. For me, with all the...
Headlines
fbfb
Phlilippines eyes Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
The entry of an India-made vaccine against COVID-19 in the country looms as the local partner of the drug’s manufacturer...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PNP's coronavirus cases breach 7,800
By Christian Deiparine | 7 hours ago
Coronavirus cases among cops have climbed to 7,817 to date, latest data from the Philippine National Police showed. ...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to APEC: Ensure free flow of vaccines
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
President Duterte has urged fellow leaders in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation to ensure unimpeded flow of vaccines...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines commits to Putrajaya Vision 2040
By Edith Regalado | 18 hours ago
The Philippines is committed to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Putrajaya Vision 2040 that foresees an open, dynamic,...
Headlines
fbfb
Church to faithful: Don’t let COVID-19 lock down Christmas
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
It’s just 33 days before Christmas but, to many, the joyous season this year may not be as bright.
Headlines
fbfb
Bato tests positive for COVID-19
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night, the fifth member of the Senate to get...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with