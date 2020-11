Heavy rains expected even as ‘Ulysses’ moves away from Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon “Ulysses” (international name: Vamco) is still expected to bring rains over a large part of Luzon, which is already inundated with floods similar to that of Tropical Storm “Ondoy” in 2009.

According to PAGASA’s 2 p.m. bulletin on Thursday, Ulysses is forecast to dump rain until tonight over the Cordillera Administrative Region, the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Cavite, the western portion of Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Western Visayas, Samar Provinces, Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon.

The state weather bureau is also still warning of a storm surge as high as three feet in the coastal areas of Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Metro Manila.

Ulysses, packing winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 160 kph, was last spotted 140 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales and has accelerated to 35 kph.

It is forecast to slightly intensify as it moves over the West Philippine Sea and exits the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 2 is still up over the following areas due to Ulysses:

Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 is still raised over the following areas: