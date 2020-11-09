PNP to introduce new fitness program amid COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The national police on Monday unveiled a new fitness program to promote physical and wellness activities as part of the new normal without compromising public health and safety.

In a statement, Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan, outgoing PNP chief, said the health-centered scheme, dubbed PNP Fitness Interval Time or PNP-FIT, would involve a combination of various stretching exercises or basic movements.

“This program solely aims to reduce the adverse quarantine effects brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially on our body,” he said.

Earlier in January, the PNP found that only 54% of police officers while almost half of the country’s police force were listed as overweight and obese.

This prompted then-PNP chief Archie Gamboa to initiate a campaign against overweight cops that strictly enforced body mass index standards within the agency.

According to Cascolan, the new program consists of "1-minute modified physical exercises or 1MPE which will be performed daily at 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, and another 4-minute modified physical exercises (4MPE) which will be performed every Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3:30 PM at any designated area of each office or unit."

These exercises will accelerate the body's heart rate, jump-start the body's metabolism, improve blood circulation, develop muscle strength, boost endurance, and increase balance and flexibility.

“This new health program is geared towards the promotion of normalization of physical activities of PNP personnel without compromising the health protocols being prescribed by the Inter-Agency Task Force under the new normal,” Cascolan added.

