PNP to introduce new fitness program amid COVID-19
The Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development is planning to sanction overweight policemen for less grave neglect of duty.
(Philstar.com) - November 9, 2020 - 6:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — The national police on Monday unveiled a new fitness program to promote physical and wellness activities as part of the new normal without compromising public health and safety.

In a statement, Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan, outgoing PNP chief, said the health-centered scheme, dubbed PNP Fitness Interval Time or PNP-FIT, would involve a combination of various stretching exercises or basic movements. 

“This program solely aims to reduce the adverse quarantine effects brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially on our body,” he said.

Earlier in January, the PNP found that only 54% of police officers while almost half of the country’s police force were listed as overweight and obese. 

This prompted then-PNP chief Archie Gamboa to initiate a campaign against overweight cops that strictly enforced body mass index standards within the agency. 

INTERAKSYON: Sinas leads launch of 4-minute NCRPO fitness habit using ‘Voltes V’ theme song

According to Cascolan, the new program consists of "1-minute modified physical exercises or 1MPE which will be performed daily at 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, and another 4-minute modified physical exercises (4MPE) which will be performed every Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3:30 PM at any designated area of each office or unit."

These exercises will accelerate the body's heart rate, jump-start the body's metabolism, improve blood circulation, develop muscle strength, boost endurance, and increase balance and flexibility.

READ: Nearly 50% of Philippines cops overweight, obese – PNP

“This new health program is geared towards the promotion of normalization of physical activities of PNP personnel without compromising the health protocols being prescribed by the Inter-Agency Task Force under the new normal,” Cascolan added. 

— Franco Luna 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
