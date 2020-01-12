PNP chief to overweight, obese cops: Avoid carbs

MANILA, Philippines — The acting head of the Philippine National Police (PNP) yesterday advised overweight and obese police officers to avoid carbohydrates as part of a physical fitness program.

Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa said the program not only aims to reduce potbellies but encourage a healthier lifestyle after the latest data showed that only 54 percent of the 190,000-strong police force are at their ideal weight.

Nine percent of police officers are obese while 37 percent are overweight.

Gamboa, in an interview aired over dzMM, said that PNP statistics show that many police officers suffer from stroke and other illnesses within three to five years after retiring because they did not take care of their health when they were still active police officers.

He warned that overweight and obese police officers will not be promoted if they fail to lose weight.

Gamboa is looking to implement a rule that police officers cannot attend mandatory schooling courses required for promotion if they are overweight.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, during his stint as PNP chief, had implemented a program that prescribed a 34-inch maximum waistline for police officers.

However, PNP ground commanders, including regional directors and unit heads, will now enforce standards based on body mass index.