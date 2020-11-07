#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Poll rating Philippines among safest surprises Duterte
President Rodrigo Duterte said he was surprised upon reading results of the 2020 Global Law and Order Report of Gallup.
Simeon Celi Jr./Presidential Photo
Poll rating Philippines among safest surprises Duterte
Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - November 7, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte is giving the police the credit after a Washington-based analytics and advisory firm gave the Philippines a grade of 84 percent in terms of law and order.

Duterte said he was surprised upon reading results of the 2020 Global Law and Order Report of Gallup.

“I was really surprised. We are in the top 50 and we are lumped with countries that are really ideally peaceful,” he said during his meeting with members of the Cabinet last Thursday.

The President gave credit to the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other law enforcement agencies for doing a great job in terms of maintaining peace and order in the country.

“So if it’s a recent Gallup survey, it only shows that, well, we have to credit the police and the military and the other uniformed services of government who have toiled to make this country at least very peaceful,” Duterte said.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año presented to the President the good news, noting how the US-based firm regarded the country in terms of the peace and order situation for the past year.

Año noted that the country placed in the top 50 out of 144 countries, which placed it in the same category as Australia, New Zealand, Poland and Serbia.

Only a few countries in Southeast Asia made it to the Gallup survey, which gave Singapore a grade of 97 percent.

“This proves that our fight against criminality and drugs is successful,” Año said.

He cited the questions raised during the poll: “In the city where you live, do you have confidence in the police force? Do you feel safe walking alone at night? Within the last 12 months, have you had money or property stolen from you or another household member? Within the past 12 months, have you been assaulted or mugged?”

“Out of 174,000 respondents from other countries, we had a grade of 84 percent. So it shows that people appreciate and recognize the effort of the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement,” said Año.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency reported that 248 drug suspects have been killed in anti-drug operations during the community quarantine declared amid the coronavirus pandemic. – Emmanuel Tupas, Edith Regalado

PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte 'surprised' at poll results that Philippines is among world's safest countries
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening said he was elated to learn that the Philippines had placed among the top 50...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines exceed 390,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
The DOH reported 2,092 additional cases, pushing the cumulative tally to 391,809.
Headlines
fbfb
LPA enters Philippine jurisdiction, may develop into tropical depression in 36 hours
8 hours ago
A low pressure area has entered the Philippine area of responsibility and may develop into a tropical depression in 36 h...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte names officials he says have been dismissed for corruption
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 14 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night bared the names of customs officials and personnel who have either been dismissed...
Headlines
fbfb
DOST: Laguna VCO study as supplement for COVID-19 treatment ends
8 hours ago
The VCO clinical trial at Sta. Rosa Community Hospital in Laguna, which involved suspect and probable cases, has wrapped up...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Bigger calamity budget for 2021 sought
By Edu Punay | 2 hours ago
Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte yesterday called for an increase in calamity funds in the proposed P4.506-trillion national...
Headlines
fbfb
DPWH blacklists 25 erring contractors
By Robertzon Ramirez | 2 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways has blacklisted at least 25 “non-performing or scheming” contractors...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF orders 14-day quarantine for COVID-19 close contacts
By Christina Mendez | 2 hours ago
Close contacts of persons believed to have contracted COVID-19 are mandated to complete their 14-day quarantine in isolation...
Headlines
fbfb
4 COVID patients recruited for Avigan trial – DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 2 hours ago
Only four out of 100 COVID-19 patients in the Philippines that can participate in the clinical trial for the Japanese drug...
Headlines
fbfb
DOTr: Cashless toll system to push through December 1
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Implementing contactless toll payments along expressways is “a matter of extreme importance” in the midst of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with