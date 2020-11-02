#VACCINEWATCHPH
'Rolly' leaves at least 10 dead, 108.5k families in evacuation centers
Motorists make their way through boulders washed from nearby Mayon volcano along a damaged road after super Typhoon Goni hit the town of Malilipot, Albay province, south of Manila on November 1, 2020. At least seven people were killed as Typhoon Goni pounded the Philippines on November 1, ripping off roofs, toppling power lines and causing flooding in the hardest-hit areas where hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.
AFP/Charism Sayat
(Philstar.com) - November 2, 2020 - 10:24am

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Rolly that battered Bicol and parts of Luzon left at least 10 people dead and affected more than two million Filipinos, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Monday.

NDRRMC spokesperson Ricardo Jalad in a news briefing said Rolly affected 372,653 families or 2,068,085 individuals in 12 regions.

Rolly, which hit land mass as a super typhoon, left at least 10 people dead and one injured, the NDRRMC also said

The affected families are from the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Cordillera Administrative Region and the National Capital Region.

In six of these affected regions, 108,555 families or 389,867 individuals were brought to designated areas for pre-emptive evacuation. Jalad said 5,404 schools were used as evacuation centers in eight regions.

Jalad said assessment on the cost of damages due to the typhoon is still ongoing.

Rolly also affected or damaged seven road sections and four bridges in the regions of Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol and CAR.

The NDRRMC also reported interruption of water supply in Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes and Masbate in the Bicol Region.

Jalad also said they recorded power outages in 125 cities or municipalities in the regions of Ilocos, Mimaropa, Bicol and Central Visayas.

Teams deployed to Catanduanes

Jalad said the Office of the Civil Defense on Tuesday will send its Emergency Telecommunications Team to Catanduanes via the Philippine Coast Guard aircraft.

“They are already in the airport,” he added. The team will be bringing equipment that will establish satellite voice and data communication in Catanduanes, the OCD official also said.

Rolly made its first landfall in Bato, Catanduanes at 4:50 a.m. of Sunday, November 1.

Jalad added that the OCD in Bicol region and the military’s 9th infantry division deployed a team via Philippine Air Force helicopterto Catanduanes to help establish communication in the area through satellite phones.

State weather bureau Pagasa, in its forecast early Monday morning, located Rolly at 100 kilometers west southwest of Subic Bay, packing sustained winds of 65 kph and gusts of up to 80 kph.

READ: Signal No. 1 over Metro Manila, parts of Luzon as 'Rolly' crosses West Philippine Sea

Rolly, which will likely weaken into tropical depression due to “increasingly unfavorable conditions,” is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday morning. — Kristine Joy Patag

