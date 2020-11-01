#VACCINEWATCHPH
Tropical storm 'Siony' enters Philippines with 'Rolly' still in the country
This satellite image shows Tropical Storm Siony along with Typhoon Rolly who are both inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility
PAGASA
Tropical storm 'Siony' enters Philippines with 'Rolly' still in the country
(Philstar.com) - November 1, 2020 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical storm Atsani (international name) on Sunday entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility to become "Siony," with a present typhoon still threatening various parts of the country, PAGASA said.

Siony, the 19th storm to hit the Philippines this year, entered PAR at 8 a.m. and was last seen at 1,365 km east of Central Luzon.

It has since intensified and now has maximum sustained winds of 75 kph with gustiness of up to 90 kph.

PAGASA said Siony continues to move west northwestward at a speed of 30 kph, but is “less likely to affect any portion of the country over the next two to three days.”

It is seen to move towards areas in Cagayan and Batanes until Friday.

Siony's entering the country comes at the heels of Typhoon Rolly ravaging Bicol region, with disaster officials reporting that nearly 347,000 have been evacuated so far. 

Rolly has weakened into typhoon status as it moves toward Camarines Sur, but severe flooding is still seen in Quezon Province. 

While no tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised so far due to Siony, the weather bureau is advising the public to continue monitoring its bulletins and for local officials to take appropriate actions. 

PAGASA in October declared the onset of the La Niña in the country where above normal rainfall conditions may be experienced and five to eight tropical cyclones may enter until March 2021.

Forecast Positions

  • Monday morning: 895 km East of Aparri, Cagayan
  • Tuesday morning: 785 km East Southeast of Basco, Batanes 
  • Wednesday morning: 780 km East of Calayan, Cagayan 
  • Thursday morning: 530 km East of Aparri, Cagayan 
  • Friday morning: 40 km Southwest of Calayan, Cagayan

 

 

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: November 1, 2020 - 12:36pm

Follow this thread for updates on tropical storm Siony (international name: Atsani).

November 1, 2020 - 12:36pm

Tropical Storm Siony (international name Atsani) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 8 a.m. on Sunday, PAGASA weather forecaster Joey Figuracion says.

At 10 a.m., Siony was located 1,365 kilometers east of Central Luzon, packing winds of 75 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph. It is moving west northwest at 30 kph.

The tropical storm will not affect the country yet for the next two to three days, according to PAGASA.

November 1, 2020 - 10:39am

Tropical Storm Atsani (international name) continues to move west northwest at 30 kph and is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday.

Atsani will be called Siony once it enters the country. State weather bureau PAGASA says it is likely to intensify into a severe tropical storm in the next 24 to 36 hours.

At 7 a.m., it was located 1,205 east of Southern Luzon bearing maximum winds of 65 kph and gustiness of 80 kph.

