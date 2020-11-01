Tropical storm 'Siony' enters Philippines with 'Rolly' still in the country

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical storm Atsani (international name) on Sunday entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility to become "Siony," with a present typhoon still threatening various parts of the country, PAGASA said.

Siony, the 19th storm to hit the Philippines this year, entered PAR at 8 a.m. and was last seen at 1,365 km east of Central Luzon.

It has since intensified and now has maximum sustained winds of 75 kph with gustiness of up to 90 kph.

PAGASA said Siony continues to move west northwestward at a speed of 30 kph, but is “less likely to affect any portion of the country over the next two to three days.”

It is seen to move towards areas in Cagayan and Batanes until Friday.

Siony's entering the country comes at the heels of Typhoon Rolly ravaging Bicol region, with disaster officials reporting that nearly 347,000 have been evacuated so far.

Rolly has weakened into typhoon status as it moves toward Camarines Sur, but severe flooding is still seen in Quezon Province.

While no tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised so far due to Siony, the weather bureau is advising the public to continue monitoring its bulletins and for local officials to take appropriate actions.

PAGASA in October declared the onset of the La Niña in the country where above normal rainfall conditions may be experienced and five to eight tropical cyclones may enter until March 2021.

Forecast Positions