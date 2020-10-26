#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DILG: Local chief execs want Metro Manila to remain in GCQ
This undated photo shows buildings in Makati City.
Philstar.com/Irish Lising, file
DILG: Local chief execs want Metro Manila to remain in GCQ
(Philstar.com) - October 26, 2020 - 4:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila's local chief executives generally want the National Capital Region to stay under general community quarantine, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Monday. 

"We’ve noticed our citizens are really being careful now. Despite having more transportation options resuming, they still don’t go out as much," Año said in an interview aired over ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo. 

Año held the same logic before the first shift to GCQ in June, saying at the time: "We assume that people are more disciplined now and that they will still follow health protocols."

The DILG chief also added that Metro Manila's mayors were looking at further easing business and travel restrictions in a bid to further resuscitate the country's pandemic-stricken economy. Earlier on Sunday, local governments were also "enjoined" in a joint advisory signed by the interior, labor, and trade departments. 

"Of course, the threat persists since we haven’t flattened the curve. So anytime you can get infected," he added. 

READ: Eased curfews, staggered work shifts urged amid economic reopening

Palace spokesperson Harry Roque later also disclosed that President Rodrigo Duterte is set to announce Monday night the quarantine classification that will last for the entirety of November. 

Though the recommendations of mayors are non-binding, the chief executive has historically voted in favor of the decisions of the Metro Manila Council. 

As of this post, Metro Manila, Bacolod, Tacloban, Iloilo City, Batangas and Iligan are under GCQ until end-October while the rest of the country remains under modified GCQ.

According to the health department's latest case bulletin issued Monday afternoon, the coronavirus caseload in the Philippines stands at 371,630. There are still over 36,000 active cases in the country, or patients who have still not recovered nor passed away from the illness. 

Over half a year into the pandemic, the national government is still wrestling with curbing the spread of the pathogen, with the Philippines still being under the longest recorded quarantine in the world after 223 days of community quarantine. 

Daily additions in coronavirus cases are still being reported in the thousands—marking the only country in the Western Pacific Region of the World Health Organization to be doing so. The Philippines also has the 20th highest number of coronavirus cases in the world and the highest number of confirmed patients in Southeast Asia. — Franco Luna

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT DILG NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: Typhoon Quinta
By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Tropical Depression Quinta — the 17th tropical cyclone this year and the fourth for October...
Headlines
fbfb
Pope names another Pinoy cardinal
By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
Aside from Cardinal Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, the Philippines will now have its second active cardinal.
Headlines
fbfb
Walang Pasok: Class and work suspensions for October 26 due to 'Quinta'
10 hours ago
Although classes have been through distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local governments still have the authority...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines pulls out envoy in Brazil over alleged staff maltreatment
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
(Updated) The Department of Foreign Affairs said Ambassador Marichu Mauro was instructed to go home immediately after the...
Headlines
fbfb
Signal No. 3 up in Bicol areas as 'Quinta' intensifies into typhoon
1 day ago
Signal No. 3 has been raised in various areas in Bicol Region after PAGASA said Quinta has reached typhoon status ahead of...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Australia's Vaxine eyes coronavirus vaccine trial in Philippines — DOST
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 19 minutes ago
DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said the biotechnology firm based in Australia has informed the department...
Headlines
fbfb
'Quinta' seen to exit PAR on Tuesday, but new LPA sighted
22 minutes ago
Typhoon Quinta has slightly intensified before it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday morning, but PAGASA...
Headlines
fbfb
DENR to coordinate with BOC, DOJ on charges vs companies behind waste shipment from US
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The manifesto declared the cargo was “American old corrugated cartons for repulping” but an examination of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Group scores DepEd for buying vehicles as teachers struggle with daily needs
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
Some 166 new units of Mitsubishi Strada GLS 4x4 MT were recently turned over to DepEd per a report by TopGear Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ junks kidnap raps vs Anakbayan, Elago in case of 'missing' activist
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
"No evidence presented showing that Anakbayan is the recruiting arm of or somehow connected to the CPP-NPA-NDF," prosecutors...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with