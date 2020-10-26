COVID-19 caseload in Philippines rises to 371,630 as deaths breach 7,000

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 1,607 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the overall number of infections in the country to more than 371,000.

To date, 371,630 people in the Philippines have had COVID-19. Active cases rose to 36,333, comprising 9.8% of the total cases in the country.

The areas with the highest number of additional COVID-19 cases were Davao City with 90 followed by Cavite with 88, Rizal with 74, Negros Occidental with 68 and Quezon province with 68.

The DOH also announced that 245 more people have recovered from the respiratory disease. The agency reported Sunday another mass recovery of 14,944 mid or asymptomatic patients who had undergone two-week quarantine.

The overall number of COVID-19 survivors in the country reached 328,258.

However, 62 more deaths were recorded, pushing the total number of fatalities to 7,039.

Sixteen testing laboratories were not able to submit their results to the DOH. Testing in the country slumped over the past week after the Philippine Red Cross halted conducted tests for the government due to the massive debts incurred by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

COVID-19 has infected nearly 43 million people across the globe, with over 1.15 million deaths.