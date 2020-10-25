#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Online scams spike during quarantine
Data from the ACG showed that 869 online scams were recorded from March to September 2020, higher by 37.28 percent compared to 633 incidents during the same period last year.
STAR/File
Online scams spike during quarantine
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - October 25, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Cases of online scams and computer-related identity theft have increased during the community quarantine, the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) said.

Data from the ACG showed that 869 online scams were recorded from March to September 2020, higher by 37.28 percent compared to 633 incidents during the same period last year.

Identify theft where people are posing as other persons to commit crimes increased by 21.47 percent from 298 to 362.

ACG spokesman Maj. Joseph Villaran said criminals have taken advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic, where people are forced to mostly stay indoors to avoid contracting the virus. He said people have shifted to online transactions, using social media platforms such as Facebook, to buy products.

“People are afraid to go out because of physical contact and the pandemic,” Villaran said in Filipino in a phone interview.

Unscrupulous individuals have used Facebook and other social media outlets to fool buyers. Among these cases are victims receiving items different from the ones they purchased.

“For online selling, there are items that never arrive or are different from the original item,” Villaran said.

In San Pedro City, Laguna, a 24-year-old man lost P17,500 to a fraudulent transaction on Instagram for an iPhone 11 last Wednesday.

The suspect, identified by police as Yvonne Villasica, could no longer be contacted after she received the payment from the victim through mobile wallet G-Cash.

The ACG noted the two specific crimes surged during the community quarantine while cybercrimes in general went down by 4.26 percent, from 3,001 to 2,873.

Among the notable decreases are voyeurism, from 390 to 255 or 34.61 percent, computer hacking which went down by 50.52 percent from 190 to 94, illegal access from 159 to 127 or a decrease of 20.12 percent and online libel which went down by 3.93 percent, from 711 to 683.

ONLINE SCAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
AMLC, PDEA officials confirm no evidence implicating De Lima in illegal drug trade — lawyer
6 hours ago
Officials from the Anti-Money Laundering Council and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency testified that Senator Leila...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Free speech': Año defends anti-communist ‘persona non grata’ tarpaulins
8 hours ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año defended the tarpaulins put up in various places in Metro Manila declaring communist...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate urged to defund anti-communist task force
By Xave Gregorio | 13 hours ago
The Senate is being urged to defund the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict after its spokesperson got...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breach 367,000
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
The health department recorded another 2,057 coronavirus infections on Saturday. Of the total 367,819 cases in the country,...
Headlines
fbfb
More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Quinta' maintains strength
7 hours ago
More areas are now under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression "Quinta" maintained its strength as it moves closer to land
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Wanted: Philippine vaccine czar
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 58 minutes ago
The country needs a “vaccine czar” to handle the “importation to injection” challenges in securing...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT welcomes reopening of El Nido to more tourists
By Catherine Talavera | 58 minutes ago
The Department of Tourism is supporting the decision of the El Nido town government to ease travel restrictions and allow...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte, IATF set to tackle quarantine classifications
By Edith Regalado | 58 minutes ago
President Duterte is expected to announce tomorrow the government’s decision on the quarantine status in different parts...
Headlines
fbfb
Belgica won’t name names
By Christina Mendez | 58 minutes ago
There is no stopping the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission from investigating alleged corruption in the Department of...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH plans to build cold storage facilities for possible vaccine
By Sheila Crisostomo | 58 minutes ago
Cold storage facilities in the country are not enough to store vaccines against COVID-19 when they become available, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with