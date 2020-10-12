#VACCINEWATCHPH
Senate bill prohibiting child marriage in Philippines hurdles through second reading
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - October 12, 2020 - 9:32pm

MANILA, Philippines—Child marriage in the country takes a step closer to becoming illegal with the Senate approving on second reading a measure that would prohibit it. 

Senate Bill 1373 seeks to declare child marriage, its facilitation and solemnization as public crimes where those involved —including family members — may face six to 12 years in prison and a fine of P40,000 to P50,000. 

The measure, sponsored by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, will require government to provide a "culturally-appropriate" comprehensive program by various agencies that will seek to "eventually end child marriages and protect the children from this form of abuse and exploitation."

The Philippines is a signatory country to the UN's Sustainable Development Goal to end child, early and forced marriages by 2030.

A policy brief by the United Nations Population Fund said 1 in six Filipino girls marry before they turn 18, citing an analysis by the population commission that such is both a result and cause of "the perpetuation of a cycle of gendered poverty."

The UN Children's Fund or UNICEF has also reported that the Philippines is 12th globally on the most number of child marriage cases, with around 726,000 child brides in 2017. 

Many consequences are bound for victims of child marriages, with the UNPF saying adolescent mothers from ages 15 to 19 are twice as likely to die from pregnancy, as well as undergo child complications. 

Children of teenage mothers are also at "greater risk" of stunting and being underweight, and mothers are also likely to drop out of school.

In 2017, the Philippine National Demographic and Health Survey showed that 26.4% of child brides were, most importantly, victims of physical, sexual or emotional violence.

Among the social determinants cited in the brief include economic reasons, where girls are valued as "capital for their exchange value in terms of goods, money or livestock."

There is also control over sexuality, custom and tradition, and security, where it said poverty resulting from natural disasters or armed conflicts push parents to resort to child marriage for survival. 

"In many cases, in the eyes of these parents, marrying their daughters even under 18 is a way to secure a better future for their daughters," the study added. 

Citing an example from the Maute siege in 2017, the UNPF brief said some 31% in evacuation sites reported that "child and forced marriage are the most common form of gender-based violence."

The said measure in the Senate enshrines the participation of women and girls in decision making, saying implementers of it should ensure that they are not only consulted, but more so able to participate in decision-makings. 

