Sen. Risa Hontiveros chairs the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality.
Office of Sen. Risa Hontiveros, File
Hontiveros sponsors bill seeking to end child marriages
(Philstar.com) - March 5, 2020 - 11:54am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros sponsored a bill seeking to end child marriages in the Philippines for plenary approval.

Hontiveros, chair of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, sponsored Senate Bill 1373 or the “Girls not Brides Act.”

The senator said that the Philippines is the 12th country with the highest number of children below 18 married—an estimate of 726,000 children.

Child marriage is defined as “any marriage entered into where one or both parties are children as defined by the paragraph above and solemnized in civil or church proceedings, or in any recognized traditional, cultural or customary manner.”

The bill seeks to declare child marriage as a public crime and to declare child marriage as void from the beginning.

The proposed measure further read: “Child Marriage is an act of child abuse as it debases, degrades and demeans the intrinsic worth and dignity of children under the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act,”

The proposed measure seeks to punish those who arrange child marriage and officiates child marriages with imprisonment of eight years to one day up to ten years, and a minimum P40,000 fine.

If an ascendant, stepparent or guardian fixes the child marriage, he or she will face ten to 12 years of imprisonment and a fine of not less than P50,000.

Hontiveros stressed that child brides may be deprived of economic opportunities, as they may be out of school, and face greater risks of sexually transmitted infections, domestic violence, abuse and exploitation.

At a time when we, together with the rest of the world, are slowly making headway in ensuring that young girls are protected and are able to reach their full potential as human beings, the existence of child marriage sin our country negates these efforts,” she said.

Hontiveros also acknowledged that cultural sensitivities surround child marriages. The bill designates the Department of Social Welfare as the agency to lead in crafting a culturally-appropriate comprehensive program and services on this. 

In March 2013, the United Nations Population Fund released a report indicating that more than 140 million girls will become child brides between 2011 and 2020.

"If current levels of child marriages hold, 14.2 million girls annually or 39,000 daily will marry too young. Furthermore, of the 140 million girls who will marry before the age of 18, 50 million will be under the age of 15," the report read.

Doctor Babatunde Osotimehin, executive director of the UNFPA, earlier said child marriage is a violation of human rights as it robs girls of their education, health and long-term prospects.

"A girl who is married as a child is one whose potential will not be fulfilled. Since many parents and communities also want the very best for their daughters, we must work together and end child marriage," Osotimehin said. — Kristine Joy Patag

