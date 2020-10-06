#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
New subspecies of microsnail discovered in Masungi Georeserve
Hypselostoma latispira masungiensis is a land snail dependent on karst ecosystems which can be found attached to limestone boulders.
Masungi Georeserve Foundation, Handout
New subspecies of microsnail discovered in Masungi Georeserve
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 6, 2020 - 6:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino scientists have discovered a new subspecies of microsnail—snail with shell of about the size of an ant—endemic to ecotourism and conservation site Masungi Georeserve in Rizal.

The new subspecies of snail—Hypselostoma latispira masungiensis—is a land snail dependent on karst ecosystems which can be found attached to limestone boulders feeding on lichens and other vegetations. It is considered a microsnail with a size of less than five millimeters.

The discovery was published in the Philippine Journal of Systematic Biology by Harold Lipae, Angelique Estabillo, Ian Kendrich Fontanilla and Emmanuel Ryan de Chavez.

Baguio snail vs Masungi snail

In 2017, scientists from the University of the Philippines Los Baños surveying Masungi Georeserve in Baras, Rizal came across a tiny snail similar to Hypselostoma latispira, which was only recorded in Baguio City.

After a three-year study composed of specimen collection and morphological and DNA analyses, the scientists found that the snail from Masungi is different from Baguio City’s H. l. latispira.

The snails from Masungi are bigger and have larger body whorl and apertural width, while those from Baguio are smaller in shell size and have narrower body whorl and apertural width. Masungi snails also have five apertural teeth inside its shell, while Baguio snails only have four teeth.

The genetic similarity between the two snails was found to be at 99.98%.

Scientists note that the slight divergence of genes between the two subspecies may be attributed to the different environmental conditions between the two sites and the 200-kilometer distance between Masungi and Baguio.

From left to right: Hypselostoma latispira latispira from Baguio City and Hypselostoma latispira masungiensis from Masungi Georeserve

Karst ecosystem

Dr. Ryan de Chavez of the UPLB Institute of Biological Sciences said that Hypselostoma are dependent on karsts as a source of calcium for their shell and eggs. Karst is a landscape made up of limestone.

“Some land snails are exclusively found on limestones due to their dependence on high calcium content (calcium carbonate) which are plenty in karsts. Karsts can also be considered as habitat islands. Snails through time became intimately dependent on these habitats are then ‘trapped’ in these areas. This is true for Hypselostoma,” de Chavez said.

Ann Dumaliang, managing trustee at the Masungi Georeserve Foundation, said the discovery of the Masungi-endemic snail highlights the need to protect the site against quarrying and land trafficking.

“With low mobility, snails are among the most vulnerable and helpless animals. If the rocks and soils are extracted, these species will be annihilated, without a trace,” Dumaliang said.

“To save our often-overlooked and under-resourced karst ecosystems, which are arcs of biodiversity and vital waterways, we must aggressively apply innovative area-based conservation management models and engage all sectors of society,” she added.

CONSERVATION MASUNGI GEORESERVE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: Duterte says Velasco can seek House speakership
By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
(Update 2, 2:32 p.m.) Speakership contender Rep. Lord Allan Velasco met with President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday evening amid...
Headlines
fbfb
Populist leaders like Duterte poll well during crises — political scientist
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
Populist leaders thrive in times of crisis, a political scientist said on Monday in response to the high approval and...
Headlines
fbfb
New whistleblower tags ex-Immigration exec Mariñas in 'pastillas' scheme
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
A new witness, another immigration officer, testified at the Senate hearing on Tuesday and pinned former Port Operations Division...
Headlines
fbfb
Apply for voluntary separation, PAL employees urged
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has called on employees to apply for voluntary separation as part of a manpower reduction...
Headlines
fbfb
Citing COA report, Recto scores DOH for letting P2.2 billion in meds expire
3 hours ago
"In a nation where many resort to halving tablets for lack of money to buy the full prescribed dosage, the recently-released...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte says he can't find reason to prosecute Duque over PhilHealth mess
By Alexis Romero | 56 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte does not see any good reason to file charges against Health Secretary Franciso Duque III over...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte ordered DOH to distribute nearly expired medicines — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Department of Health to distribute medicines that are about to expire after state...
Headlines
fbfb
'DOTr open to other automatic fare collection system providers'
1 hour ago
"He means other automatic fare collection system (AFCS) providers. Sec. Tugade does not want a monopoly," Libiran said in...
Headlines
fbfb
New subspecies of microsnail discovered in Masungi Georeserve
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The new subspecies of snail—Hypselostoma latispira masungiensis—is a land snail dependent on karst ecosystems...
Headlines
fbfb
Appeals court reverses ruling, orders gov't to submit data on Leyte rep's inclusion on 'narco list'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The appeals court said that while respondents perceive that their reluctance to disclose confidential information came with...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with