Apply for voluntary separation, PAL employees urged
The voluntary separation is the first stage of the company’s manpower reduction initiative, PAL said in a statement yesterday.
Boy Santos, file
Apply for voluntary separation, PAL employees urged
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - October 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has called on employees to apply for voluntary separation as part of a manpower reduction initiative that could affect up to 35 percent of the airline’s over 7,000 workforce.

The voluntary separation is the first stage of the company’s manpower reduction initiative, PAL said in a statement yesterday.

The retrenchment program will combine voluntary and involuntary measures to be carried out within this fourth quarter.

“PAL assured employees that the measures will be carried out in a fair manner that complies with all legal requirements and with support for outplacement assistance,” the airline said.

Last month, The STAR reported that the Lucio Tan-owned carrier would implement another round of voluntary and involuntary manpower reduction starting October.

PAL said the retrenchment is part of a larger restructuring and recovery plan as the flag carrier rebuilds its domestic and international network amid the global pandemic.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry, PAL since March has suspended capital expenditures, adopted a skeletal workforce, reduced management salaries and slashed non-essential expenses to control costs.

