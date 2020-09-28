#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission differs with Ombudsman on lifestyle checks
This file photo from 2018 shows Samuel Martires, now ombudsman.
Screengrab from Supreme Court
Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission differs with Ombudsman on lifestyle checks
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - September 28, 2020 - 7:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — The anti-corruption body that President Rodrigo Duterte created in 2017 to investigate then-Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales differs with her successor on conducting lifestyle checks on government officials.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires disclosed recently that he has stopped the conduct of lifestyle checks on officials, citing what he described as the unclear provisions of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Martires argued that a government official's lifestyle does not necessarily reflect his income. He has also claimed that lifestyle checks and wealth declarations have become sources of extortion.

But Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) Commissioner Greco Belgica maintained that lifestyle checks could help determine the existence of corruption.

"Of course, the Ombudsman can speak for himself... it is a constitutional body so I would not want to touch that. But we in PACC, we believe that lifestyle check is important in at least in determining, in preventing corruption in government," Belgica said at a press briefing.

Belgica said PACC's stand would not pose problems since its reports are submitted to the Office of the President, not to the ombudsman. He noted that the PACC was created to help the president investigate and recommend appropriate actions against officials that fall under salary grade 26 and presidential appointees.

READ: Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission created

"Upon the instruction of the president, we can investigate AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and PNP (Philippine National Police) personnel. We may conduct lifestyle check and fact-finding inquiries," the PACC official said.

The body, Belgica added, may also seek the support of the National Bureau of Investigation, the PNP, and other law enforcement agencies and has the power to recommend preventive suspensions, administer oaths, and to issue subpoenas.

PACC probing 40 PhilHealth officials

Belgica said the PACC is continuously probing the alleged massive corruption in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) even if the multiagency task force formed to look into the issue had submitted its initial findings.

He said among the issues being investigated are the purchase of an alleged overpriced COVID-19 testing package, the supposedly overpriced information technology projects, and the alleged common stock investment scam.

Belgica said the PACC has received a copy of a Commission on Audit memorandum dated March 23, 2017 which stated that P865,927,169 out of the P1 billion initial investments being managed by an external fund manager were invested in common stocks as of December 31, 2016. Such an investment is contrary to the PhilHealth charter, which limits the investments that can be made to preferred stocks, Belgica added.

Preferred stocks are those that earn regular dividends and investors in preferred shares are paid dividends before investors in common shares.

Belgica said there have been allegations that the income from these investments is being divided among the members of the PhilHealth board and executive committee while reflecting in their financial statement that the investments have "zero interest earnings" at the end of the investment period.

The anti-corruption body is also looking into the possible involvement of some 40 PhilHealth officials in irregularities.

"We have, I think, around 40 (PhilHealth officials), as I checked last week, 40 names being investigated by PACC, including regional officials, executive and board of directors," Belgica said.  

"It's one part to expose; it's another part to file cases and really prepare file cases. There will be affidavits and you have to gather evidence that will stand in court... We will be filing cases to the Ombudsman in person," he added.

Belgica said PACC officials would discuss whether they could file at least one case against those involved in the stock investment scam within the next two months.

"We want to get the right document in place before we submit it to the Ombudsman," the PACC official added.

OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN PRESIDENTIAL ANTI CORRUPTION COMMISSION SAMUEL MARTIRES STATEMENTS OF ASSETS LIABILITIES AND NET WORTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
202 House members support Cayetano
By Edith Regalado | 20 hours ago
A “supermajority” of 202 members of the nearly 300-member House of Representatives manifested support for the...
Headlines
fbfb
Raps dismissed vs Chinese vessel that rammed Philippine boat
By Robertzon Ramirez | 20 hours ago
The provincial prosecutor’s office in Occidental Mindoro has dismissed the charges the Philippine Coast Guard filed...
Headlines
fbfb
Migrant workers forced back home by pandemic near 200,000
10 hours ago
DFA last week chartered three flights to bring home over 9,000 more overseas Filipinos amid the pandemic.
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo concerned China out to meddle with Philippine polls in 2022
9 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has raised the alarm on China’s potential role in spreading propaganda for the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco reminds House colleagues of 'crystal clear' agreement on speakership
4 hours ago
In a Facebook post, Velasco said the term-sharing agreement brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte in July 2019 was “based...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Robredo: Set specific targets, provide more aid to LGUs vs COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a recorded speech released Monday afternoon, Robredo laid down additional suggestions on combating the spread of COVID-19,...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA: 16 Filipino seafarers stranded in China to return home Tuesday
2 hours ago
DFA said the seafarers were affected by China's "no disembarkation" policy which was a precautionary measure implemented due...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Not unreasonable to require face masks, shields at work
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Some business groups have urged the government to exempt factory and office workers from wearing face masks and face shields,...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI official, Immigration officer bro charged for alleged extortion in 'pastillas' scheme probe
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The Department of Justice charged National Bureau of Investigation official Joshua Capiral and his brother, Immigration Officer...
Headlines
fbfb
On rising hunger, Palace says jobs can resume despite transport shortage
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
"So we understand that this is the reason that carpenters, drivers, and conductors, [and] those whose transportations are...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with