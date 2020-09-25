#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
MalacaÃ±ang: COVID-19 pandemic should not be used to push for election postponement
This undated file photo shows presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.
The STAR/Joven Cagande, file
Malacañang: COVID-19 pandemic should not be used to push for election postponement
(Philstar.com) - September 25, 2020 - 5:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Friday said that the COVID-19 pandemic should not be used to push for the postponement of the 2022 national elections.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement that the current public health crisis must not be used as a ground to move the holding of the next elections.

“The holding of elections is a public service that the government must ensure to deliver,” Roque said, as he stressed that postponing it would not sit well with the public.

Rep. Mikey Arroyo (Pampanga) on Thursday urged the Commission on Elections to consider postponing the 2022 elections citing murmurs from his constituencies on fears of voting in the middle of a pandemic.

Comelec chairman Sheriff Abas, in response to Arroyo during the budget hearing of the poll body, said that the balls is with the Congress and President Rodrigo Duterte should they decide to push for postponement.

But Roque said that if and when the next elections is moved, this will present constitutional challenges, as he noted that the Constitution states that the fixed date for national elections is on the second Monday of May.

“The National Election is still two years away and we still have sufficient time to prepare,” the presidential spokesman said.

RELATED: Lawyers thumb down proposal to postpone 2022 elections over COVID-19 fears | Postponing 2022 elections a violation of the Constitution — senators, lawyer

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said Friday morning that they are preparing for a scenario that the elections in 2022 will be held in a time of pandemic. He explained that they are studying alternative voting methods, which include holding voting for two to three days, and are proposing the purchase of more voting machines for the next elections.

Roque also said the Philippines can look into examples of other countries that had polls during pandemic, such as the United States that is due to elections in a few months.

He stressed: “We must not use the existing global health crisis as a ground to cancel and reschedule the elections as this would not sit well with the public.” — Kristine Joy Patag

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS ELECTIONS HARRY ROQUE MIKEY ARROYO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US bill seeks to cut security aid to Philippines due to Duterte's anti-terror law
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Rep. Susan Wild (Pennsylvania) formally introduced Thursday (Manila time) HR 8131 or the Philippine Human Rights Act, which...
Headlines
fbfb
Following appeal, UNESCO says Maguindano massacre case 'unresolved'
7 hours ago
UNESCO has classified the Maguindanao massacre cases as “ongoing/unresolved” from "resolved," following the appeal...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines may lose if it brings up arbitral ruling before UN assembly — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
The Philippines may lose if it brings the issue of the arbitral ruling on the South China Sea row before the United Nations...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't requires facility isolation for mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
The government’s inter-agency task force (IATF) approved this directiv on COVID-19, presidential spokesperson Harry...
Headlines
fbfb
Comelec sees no need to postpone 2022 elections
8 hours ago
Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the polling body is already preparing for a 2022 elections when there is still the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'No Planet B': Filipino climate protectors want leaders to act immediately on climate crisis
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Filipino climate advocates and environmental defenders sick of lip service from the nation’s leaders demanded urgent...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawyers thumb down proposal to postpone 2022 elections over COVID-19 fears
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Veteran lawyers on Friday shot down the proposal to consider postponing the 2022 national elections due to the COVID-19 ...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus infections in Philippines climb past 299,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
This brought the nation’s caseload to 299,361, of which 61,766 were considered active cases.
Headlines
fbfb
Amnesty: Tougher actions from UN, ICC needed to end right violations in Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In a report released Friday, the rights watchdog expressed concern that more people will die and more human rights abuses...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR vows to go after military, police if links to taken down Facebook accounts proven true
4 hours ago
CHR Commissioner Karen Gomez Dumpit welcomed the removal of fake accounts on Facebook but said the supposed link of the Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with