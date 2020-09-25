#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Postponing 2022 elections a violation of the Constitution â senators, lawyer
File photo shows Filipino voters participating in an election.
Philstar.com/File photo
Postponing 2022 elections a violation of the Constitution — senators, lawyer
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - September 25, 2020 - 1:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Three senators and a prominent lawyer strongly rejected a proposal in the House of Representatives to postpone the upcoming 2022 elections. 

"Cancelling or postponing the election to pave the way for the extension of the terms of office of the president, vice president, 12 senators, district representatives as well as elected local government officials beyond June 30, 2022 is a clear violation of the Constitution,” Sen. Ping Lacson told reporters. 

"Thus, any discussion or debate on this issue is an exercise in futility, if not a waste of time and energy,” he added. 

Senate President Tito Sotto similarly warned against the proposal, telling News5: "The idea presents a number of controversial and unconstitutional issues." 

"To name a few, who will hold over their positions? If not, who will appoint their replacements? The tenure of elected government officials is fixed," he further explained. 

The senators offered these resounding dismissals after Rep. Mikey Arroyo (Pampanga) on Thusrsday said the government's polling body should consider postponing the 2022 elections amid the COVID-19 crisis. 

During the budget hearing of the Commission on Elections, the son of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo argued that the general public would still be terrified of the pandemic two years down the road. He said this would result in few people being able to register to vote, along with other possible logistical lapses.

The country's next presidential elections are slated to take place in May 2022, during which 18,084 seats will be open to candidates across the country including that of the president, the Comelec highlighted at the hearing.

'Other nations have successfully conducted elections amid the pandemic'

Meanwhile, Sen. Imee Marcos, also brushed off Arroyo's proposal, citing other nations' ability to proceed with their elections amid the COVID-19 crisis. 

"We abide by the Constitution and proceed with the elections in 2022. After all, several countries have conducted elections during this pandemic," she told reporters. 

However, Marcos suggested making adjustment to better address the difficulties posed by the pandemic. 

"We should explore all possible scenarios: three-day in-person recommendation of Comelec, expanded early voting, mail-in ballots and, even in select cases, livestream online voting. No doubt there are issues with every mode of voting, but the voice of the people must be heard," the daughter of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos said. 

Lawyer Chel Diokno, the founding dean of De La Salle University’s College of Law, similarly chided lawmakers at the House for making the suggestion, further accusing them of seeking to extend their time in office.  

"Other countries have found a way to continue and secure elections. I hope our representatives in Congress can think of a solution, instead of how to extend themselves to office," he tweeted in Filipino. 

"Elections are the foundation of our democracy, and they must continue according to the law," he said. 

Former Comelec Commissioner Gregorgio Larrazabal also took issue with the suggestion, citing 40 other countries which he said successfully held elections amid the pandemic, such as Russia, Singapore, Iceland and South Korea. 

"If they can do it, why can't we?" Larrazabal said in an interview with ANC on Friday. 

"It doesn't make sense that the elections is over a year from now and we're already talking about postponing it," he added 

The Commission on Elections said on Friday that it sees no need to postpone the 2022 national polls, as it is already preparing for a scenario where voting will happen in the middle of a pandemic. — with reports from Franco Luna and James Relativo

2022 ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US bill seeks to cut security aid to Philippines due to Duterte's anti-terror law
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Rep. Susan Wild (Pennsylvania) formally introduced Thursday (Manila time) HR 8131 or the Philippine Human Rights Act, which...
Headlines
fbfb
Gabby Lopez resigns from ABS-CBN
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
ABS-CBN Corp. chairman emeritus and director Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III has resigned from his post in the company...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines may lose if it brings up arbitral ruling before UN assembly — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
The Philippines may lose if it brings the issue of the arbitral ruling on the South China Sea row before the United Nations...
Headlines
fbfb
New UP chancellors named
By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Board of Regents has reappointed the chancellor of its Manila campus and selected new top...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: COVID-19 critical care cases spiking
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
Health officials are closely monitoring a two-percent increase in the rate of critical cases of the coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Approved COVID-19 vaccine by April 2021? FDA says that's 'possible'
1 hour ago
Department of Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said that Philippines is in talks with 17 vaccine...
Headlines
fbfb
Following appeal, UNESCO says Maguindano massacre case 'unresolved'
2 hours ago
UNESCO has classified the Maguindanao massacre cases as “ongoing/unresolved” from "resolved," following the appeal...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin: No pardon for Filipino drug dealers in Middle East
3 hours ago
"My order to my ambassadors there is exclude drug dealers from prisoner exchanges," Locsin tweeted.
Headlines
fbfb
China conducts search operations but finds no trace of missing cargo vessel crew
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
Majority of the cargo vessel's crew are still missing, 36 of whom are Filipino. It has been over three weeks since the ship...
Headlines
fbfb
Comelec sees no need to postpone 2022 elections
4 hours ago
Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the polling body is already preparing for a 2022 elections when there is still the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with