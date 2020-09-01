#VACCINEWATCHPH
Duterte says gov't will provide food, shelter for evicted health workers
Health workers of St. Jude Family Hospital in Los Baños, Laguna receive on March 25, 2020 donated personal protective equipment from different business sectors in the province.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Duterte says gov't will provide food, shelter for evicted health workers
(Philstar.com) - September 1, 2020 - 9:55am

MANILA, Philippines — Healthcare workers who have been evicted from their leased or rented residence will be provided food and accommodation by the government, President Rodrigo Duterte said.

In a briefing aired late Monday, Duterte said medical frontliners are kicked out from their places of dwelling because of the “unfounded” fear of landlords and other tenants that they will be infected with the new coronavirus.

“If this happens, you can call directly the office of Secretary [Carlito] Galvez and we will provide you with the necessary billeting and even food and we will choose a place nearest to where you are working,” Duterte said.

“We will treat you decently. The long and short of it is parang tao ka,” he added.

The chief executive also said he will publicly call the attention of landlords and landowners who ejected frontliners from their places of residence.

“So that kung sila magkasakit, huwag tanggapin sa ospital rin,” he said. The president then said he was only joking.

(So that if they will get sick, they should not be admitted in hospitals)

Medical workers in the country, who are fighting on the forefront of the coronavirus battle, are facing discrimination over virus fears. Aside from being evicted from their homes, some health workers were also refused access to public transport and laundry services.

The House of Representatives passed on third reading a bill, which seeks to prohibit discrimination against essential and frontline workers and their families. The Senate version of the House bill remains pending in the committee level.

On National Heroes’ Day, government officials honored the “modern-day heroes”—Filipino frontliners who put their lives on the line amid the COVID-19 pandemic. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE
