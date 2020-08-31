'Time for war': Duterte says gov't is fighting for now, talks can happen 'in God's time'

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte said the Philippines will go on fighting in the aftermath of the twin explosions in Jolo that rocked the municipality's downtown area and killed nine people, while the possibility of peace will only be looked into "in God's time."
Speaking before troops at Jolo, Sulu for National Heroes' Day, the chief executive said that the attacks only reinforced the government's resolve to fight against extremist elements to ensure "terrorists will have no future" in the Philippines.
"If we cannot really agree then we fight. And we fight hard until they are finished. Maybe by that time, when they are all depleted, there will be no more war," he said in his televised speech in a mix of Filipino and English.
"In God’s time, we will talk about peace. If it is hatred, it cannot be stopped anymore. It is an impossible dream. It is an unreachable star. But it behooves upon us even as leaders, even to try, to talk, even as we wage war."
It is not clear what kind of discussions he was open to: Duterte said that he was willing to engage in talks with terrorist groups again but vowed that his administration would "fight hard" to quell insurgency and extremism in the municipality.
In the past, the president vowed never to negotiate with terrorists, and past invitations to talk were later framed as invitations for the Abu Sayyaf, which is suspected of carrying out last week's attacks, to surrender.
After the bombings, Malacañang initially mulled the idea of placing the entirety of Sulu under martial law, although the Armed Forces of the Philippines decided to look at other options for the time being.
"There is a time to build and a time to destroy... and there is a time that we do not talk to each other, but there will always be a time to talk. We will have the time, as there is a time for war and there is a time for peace," the president said.
"There will always be a time that you answer for killing an innocent human being."
The August 24, 2020 bombings in Jolo, Sulu left 14 people dead and 75 people injured. Authorities said two suicide bombers — widows of Abu Sayyaf terrorists — detonated the bombs, which exploded around an hour apart.
President Rodrigo Duterte says he will visit Jolo, Sulu from Davao City, adding he plans to go to the blast site to mark the deaths of security personnel.
"Mabigyan ko lang yung mga sandalo natin, mga sundalo ko, mga pulis ko ng importansya sa kanilang kamatayan," he says.
He adds: "I’ll go there to fulfill the duty of a commander in chief." — from a report by The STAR/Alexis Romero
The Commission on Human Rights condemns the "cruel and inhuman" bombings in Jolo, which comes at a time when the Philippines observes the International Humanitarian Law Month.
CHR spokesperson Jacqueline Ann de Guia says the commission calls out the perpetrators of the attack for their "blatant disregard for protection granted to civilians."
"We call on the government to investigate this incident and make perpetrators accountable for this crime in line with government’s obligation to uphold and protect human rights of all," De Guia says in a statement.
France extends its condolences to the families of the victims of the doble explosion in Jolo, which killed at least 15 people and injured dozens.
The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs condemns the terrorist attacks in the southern Philippines earlier this week.
"[France] stands shoulder to shoulder with the Philippines in the fight against terrorism," France says in a statement.
The Philippine Coast Guard declares a red alert over Southwestern Mindanao, including Zamboanga, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.
"PCG personnel in the region are augmenting the forces of the AFP and PNP in investigating the incident specifically in identifying its perpetrators, as well as in responding to casualties and in ensuring the safety of the residents against succeeding threats," the coast guard says.
"Moreover, PCG K9 units, safety inspectors, and patrol boat operators are directed to be extra vigilant in securing ports, harbors, and other waterways in the region. Several K9 units of the Coast Guard are also ready for deployment as soon as requested by the AFP."
Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, says the military, along with its counterparts, is still determining the details of the explosions in Jolo.
The 11th Infantry Division and the Joint Task Force Sulu have been placed on high alert after the incident.
"At the moment our troops on the ground are evacuating and providing treatment for the casualties while securing the area," Arevalo says in a statement.
