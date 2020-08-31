PNP chief Gamboa's term may be extended due to COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, the PNP's outgoing chief, may see a term extension due to the coronavirus pandemic, his spokesperson said.

Speaking in an interview aired over DWIZ, Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said that although the Philippine National Police has made its own preparations for a new chief, naming Gamboa’s successor is the prerogative of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“If no pronouncement will be coming from the president regarding the next PNP chief, by the ‘rule of succession’ of command will be observed and Lt. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan will be appointed as caretaker or officer-in-charge of the PNP,” he said.

“It is up to the president to decide on when he will announce his choice as PNP chief. Regardless, the PNP will go about fulfilling its duties and responsibilities to the country,” he added.

According to Banac, the national police is set to follow the rule of succession of command in the event that no announcement is made on who Duterte will appoint to succeed Gamboa before he retires on September 2.

Gamboa, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1986, is turning 56 on September 2, which is the mandatory retirement age in the PNP.

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa also had his term extended when he was PNP chief in 2018 after the president extended it for three months to allow him to continue implementing reforms in the agency.

Banac said they have been preparing the retirement honors for Gamboa, though invited officials would join the ceremony via video teleconferencing due to quarantine restrictions.

“PNP is now preparing to render retirement honors to Gen. Archie Gamboa and for a possible change of command ceremony. It will be held at (the) PNP Multi-Purpose Center on September 2, subject to availability of President Rodrigo Duterte as the guest of honor and speaker. All health standards and safety will be strictly observed,” Banac said. — Franco Luna