COVID-19 cases in Immigration bureau reach 78
This photo shows the office of the Bureau of Immigration.
Bureau of Immigration Facebook page
COVID-19 cases in Immigration bureau reach 78
(Philstar.com) - August 27, 2020 - 9:48am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration said Thursday that 78 of its employees have contracted the novel coronavirus, as the government office implements more preventive measures to deter the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said that 29 of the COVID-19 infected employees have already recovered and only one was admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, 44 employees were asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are isolated in quarantine facilities while undergoing treatment. The BI has not recorded any fatality due to the coronavirus.

Doctor Marites Ambray, BI Medical Section chief, also reported that 76 BI staff earlier asked to undergo home quarantine after interacting with COVID-19 positive persons. Of these, 58 were already cleared and allowed to return to work.

There remain 18 employees still under home quarantine.

Due to the rising coronavirus cases at the bureau, the Administrative Division ordered the mandatory wearing of face shields, on top of face masks, for all employees and officials when reporting to their respective offices.

Under the directive, employees who are not wearing both face mask and face shield will not be allowed to work and be sent home.

Meanwhile, the BI has been conducting regular disinfection in its main building in Intramuros, Manila since July as a preventive measure against the virus, considering the daily large flow of people transacting business in the office.

COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 200,000th mark on Wednesday with 5,277 new infections. National caseload as of August 25 was recorded at 202,361. Of these, 65,762 are deemed active cases; 133,460 are deemed recovered while deaths climbed to 3,137. —  Kristine Joy Patag

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 27, 2020 - 11:05am

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

August 27, 2020 - 11:05am

The UP College of Mass Communication calls off its UP Gawad Plaridel award program due to restrictions in the nomination and selection process brought about by the quarantine periods.

"Moreover, the organizers deemed it inappropriate to hold such an event amidst the suffering and struggles of the majority of Filipinos, especially whose future has become uncertain," UP CMC says in a statement.

The UP Gawad Plaridel is an annual lifetime achievement award for outstanding media practitioners in the categories of journalism, film, broadcast and transmedia. Previous awardees include Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Tina Monzon-Palma, Jessica Soho, Pachico Seares, Kidlat Tahimik, Pete Lacaba and Boni Ilagan.

Posted by UP College of Mass Communication on Wednesday, 26 August 2020
August 26, 2020 - 10:44am

The Department of Information and Communications Technology says it is set to provide technical assistance to the Philippine Humanitarian Assistance Registry (PHAR) website to ensure the system’s availability and cybersecurity.

The website provides a database containing information on humanitarian assistance received by the Philippines.

“The show of goodwill by private and government agencies—local and international—to help the Philippines combat the adverse effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has been overwhelming. And the DFA has responded to this in the most commendable manner through the PHAR by ensuring availability and access to information on all local and foreign humanitarian assistance to the Philippine Government, including in-kind and financial donations and deployment of humanitarian workers,” says DICT Assistant Secretary for Digital Philippines Emmanuel Rey Caintic.

August 25, 2020 - 9:46am

President Rodrigo Duterte tells Vice President Leni Robredo not to "add fuel to the fire" following the latter's public address on government response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You will just destroy the government. Huwag niyong sirain ang gobyerno kasi massira ang tao," Duterte says in a recorded video aired Tuesday morning.

"Maski na sabihin n'yo na mamatay ako bukas, it cannot solve the problem of the country," the president adds.

August 24, 2020 - 4:07pm

The Department of Health reports 4,686 additional COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, pushing the national tally to 194,252.

The DOH also records 729 new recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 132,042. The country's death toll now stands at 3,010 with 13 new reported deaths.

The Philippines now has 59,200 active cases (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries).

August 22, 2020 - 12:56pm

Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima slams the government for imposing the use of motorcycle barrier for back-riding couples, which was no longer required.

"Married and live-in couples share intimate moments in the privacy of their homes. The idea of 'separating' them momentarily as a supposedly health protocol, via the motorcycle barrier when they travel, defies basic common sense. It’s as stupid as it can get," says De Lima.

"Please naman: no more brainless, half-churned, and experimental solutions for the health crisis. Isipin natin ang kapakanan ng mga maaapektuhan ng polisiya, at huwag pairalin ang mentalidad na siga-siga," she adds.

 

