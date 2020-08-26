Philippinesâ€™ COVID-19 caseload climbs past 202,000 with 5,277 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to over 202,000 after health authorities logged 5,277 additional infections Wednesday.

The country’s caseload reached 202,361 nearly seven months after the Department of Health reported the Philippines’ first confirmed COVID-19 case—a female tourist from China.

Majority of the additional cases were from Metro Manila (3,157), Laguna (403), Negros Occidental (304), Rizal (237) and Cavite (228), the Department of Health said.

Of the total infections, 65,764 were active cases or people who are still undergoing treatment or quarantine.

The Philippines still has the most number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia and has surpassed mainland China’s tally.

The DOH also listed 1,131 more survivors of COVID-19, pushing the total number of recoveries to 133,460.

But 99 more people succumbed to the severe respiratory disease, taking the fatality count to 3,137. The new deaths were mostly from Metro Manila (61).

Wednesday’s figures were based on the submission of 95 out of 109 operational testing laboratories. The DOH said it had removed 80 duplicates from the case tally.

A total of 2,245,872 million people have been so far tested in the Philippines.

Coronavirus infections soared past 23.7 million globally with at least 818,000 deaths.