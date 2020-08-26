#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippinesâ€™ COVID-19 caseload climbs past 202,000 with 5,277 new infections
People wearing face masks and face shields enter Pasig Mega Market on August 25, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Philippines’ COVID-19 caseload climbs past 202,000 with 5,277 new infections
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 26, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to over 202,000 after health authorities logged 5,277 additional infections Wednesday.

The country’s caseload reached 202,361 nearly seven months after the Department of Health reported the Philippines’ first confirmed COVID-19 case—a female tourist from China. 

Majority of the additional cases were from Metro Manila (3,157), Laguna (403), Negros Occidental (304), Rizal (237) and Cavite (228), the Department of Health said.

Of the total infections, 65,764 were active cases or people who are still undergoing treatment or quarantine.

The Philippines still has the most number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia and has surpassed mainland China’s tally.

The DOH also listed 1,131 more survivors of COVID-19, pushing the total number of recoveries to 133,460.

But 99 more people succumbed to the severe respiratory disease, taking the fatality count to 3,137. The new deaths were mostly from Metro Manila (61).

Wednesday’s figures were based on the submission of 95 out of 109 operational testing laboratories. The DOH said it had removed 80 duplicates from the case tally.

A total of 2,245,872 million people have been so far tested in the Philippines.

Coronavirus infections soared past 23.7 million globally with at least 818,000 deaths.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Defying China's protest, Philippines to continue patrols in Spratlys
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
"We're gonna continue our patrol because it's ours. That's all there is to it," Locsin told ANC's "Headstart" Wednesday ...
Headlines
fbfb
Archbishop Oscar Cruz passes away
8 hours ago
Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Cruz of Lingayen-Dagupan passed away Wednesday morning.
Headlines
fbfb
Travel authority requirement was never lifted, Eleazar says
5 hours ago
"This is being made after the JTF COVID Shield was informed by disinformation on social media in an apparent attempt to mislead...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth chief Morales says he will file resignation today
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales has announced his intention to resign amid several probes into alleged corruption and management...
Headlines
fbfb
Doc says Duterte illness nearing stage one cancer
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
More than a week after rumors circulated that he is sick, President Duterte disclosed yesterday that his doctor advised him...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
17 minutes ago
Magalong: LGUs need to do more to find, isolate possible COVID-19 cases
By Franco Luna | 17 minutes ago
As of August 18, Magalong said, the country has 15,103 contact tracing teams or 149,043 contact tracers.
Headlines
fbfb
26 minutes ago
Doc's advice to Duterte on ailment nearing stage one cancer given a 'long time ago' — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 26 minutes ago
The doctor's advice to President Rodrigo Duterte for him to stop drinking was given a long time ago, Malacañang said...
Headlines
fbfb
32 minutes ago
More work to be done to address pandemic but 'happy' Christmas possible — experts
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 32 minutes ago
Dr. Guido David from the OCTA research team said the country is “close to flattening” the coronavirus curve as...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Jolo bombers initially identified as Abu Sayyaf members' widows
By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 hour ago
"Yes, that is true, the two were the wives of the first Filipino suicide bomber and that of the slain ASG-ISIS conduit. The...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Drilon urges 'top-to-bottom' reorganization of PhilHealth
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Following the resignations of PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales and Senior Vice President for Legal Affairs Rodolfo Del Rosario...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with