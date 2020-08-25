#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Martial law in Sulu 'may not be necessary' with passage of anti-terror law â lawmaker
Military personnel and civilians (L) stretcher away a soldier after an improvised bomb exploded next to a military vehicle in the town of Jolo on Sulu island on August 24, 2020.
AFP/Nickee Butlangan
Martial law in Sulu 'may not be necessary' with passage of anti-terror law — lawmaker
(Philstar.com) - August 25, 2020 - 6:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Placing the Sulu province under martial law following the twin bombings that killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens is not needed because a “strong” anti-terrorism legislation is already in place, a lawmaker said.

In a statement Tuesday, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said a declaration of martial law in Sulu or entire Mindanao “may not be necessary.”

“We have passed a strong Anti-Terrorism Law for our security forces to better address terrorism in Mindanao and the rest of the country,” Lacson said.

Republic Act 11479 was signed into law last July despite opposition from human rights workers and lawyers.  

But Lacson, one of the proponents of the measure, lamented that the agencies tasked to craft the law’s implementing rules and regulations have yet to issue the guidelines.

“[This] could have given our law enforcement agencies and the Armed Forces of the Philippines the impetus to fully implement the law with efficacy and confidence, even proactively as we have included even “inchoate offenses” punishable for even at the stage of planning and preparation,” he said.

Groups and individuals have questioned the law before the Supreme Court, saying it could be used to suppress dissent and target opponents and critics of the administration.

The blasts in Sulu Monday killed at least 14 people and wounded 72 others, which include security personnel and civilians.

The first blast happened at around midday when an improvised explosive device attached to a motorcycle blew up. This was followed by a second blast in the same street.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Philippine Army commander, was quoted as saying in a Philippine News Agency report that he was mulling to recommend that Sulu be placed under martial law.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23, 2017 when terrorists from the Islamic State affiliate Maute group laid siege to Marawi City. The extension of martial law was approved three times until it lapsed in December 31 last year.

UN condemns attacks

The United Nations also denounced the twin bombings and offered its condolences to the government and the victims of the bombings.  

“The UN in the Philippines, led by Resident Coordinator Gustavo Gonzalez, has strongly condemned the attack,” it said in a statement.

“The UN stressed that attacks against civilians are always unacceptable and called on perpetrators to be held accountable,” it added.

The European Union and the United States also condemned the attack. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lorenzana on South Sea claim: Only in their imagination
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, Defense Secretary Delfin...
Headlines
fbfb
House grants 25-year franchise to 3rd telco player
By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly yesterday to approve on third and final reading a measure that will pave...
Headlines
fbfb
China to conduct South China Sea exercises
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
China will be conducting naval exercises in the South China Sea as tensions with the United States heat up.
Headlines
fbfb
SC junks ABS-CBN petitions vs 'cease' order for being moot
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
ABS-CBN can still file a motion for reconsideration, but they would be appealing to a court that was unanimous in dismissing...
Headlines
fbfb
Supreme Court urged: Issue halt order vs anti-terrorism law now
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
A group of petitioners against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, through the Free Legal Assistance Group, urged the Supreme...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 minutes ago
Guevarra: DOJ to investigate 'RevGov' group if complaints filed
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 minutes ago
“Impatience is not a ground to overthrow a constitutional government," Justice Secretary Guevarra also said.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Recto to Duterte: Publish actual COVID-19 assistance delivered, not just funds spent
1 hour ago
After President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to publish the funds spent by the government in its COVID-19 response, a lawmaker urged...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte reveals his doctor barred him from drinking
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
More than a week after rumors swirled that he is sick, President Rodrigo Duterte revealed that his doctor has advised him...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Coronavirus infections in Philippines soar past 197,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Coronavirus infections soared past 23.5 million globally with at least 811,000 deaths.
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Duterte vows to work on cases vs erring PhilHealth execs until term ends
6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte vowed he will go after erring officials of the Philippine Health Insurance (PhilHealth) Corp.,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with