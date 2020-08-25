Martial law in Sulu 'may not be necessary' with passage of anti-terror law — lawmaker

MANILA, Philippines — Placing the Sulu province under martial law following the twin bombings that killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens is not needed because a “strong” anti-terrorism legislation is already in place, a lawmaker said.

In a statement Tuesday, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said a declaration of martial law in Sulu or entire Mindanao “may not be necessary.”

“We have passed a strong Anti-Terrorism Law for our security forces to better address terrorism in Mindanao and the rest of the country,” Lacson said.

Republic Act 11479 was signed into law last July despite opposition from human rights workers and lawyers.

But Lacson, one of the proponents of the measure, lamented that the agencies tasked to craft the law’s implementing rules and regulations have yet to issue the guidelines.

“[This] could have given our law enforcement agencies and the Armed Forces of the Philippines the impetus to fully implement the law with efficacy and confidence, even proactively as we have included even “inchoate offenses” punishable for even at the stage of planning and preparation,” he said.

Groups and individuals have questioned the law before the Supreme Court, saying it could be used to suppress dissent and target opponents and critics of the administration.

The blasts in Sulu Monday killed at least 14 people and wounded 72 others, which include security personnel and civilians.

The first blast happened at around midday when an improvised explosive device attached to a motorcycle blew up. This was followed by a second blast in the same street.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Philippine Army commander, was quoted as saying in a Philippine News Agency report that he was mulling to recommend that Sulu be placed under martial law.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23, 2017 when terrorists from the Islamic State affiliate Maute group laid siege to Marawi City. The extension of martial law was approved three times until it lapsed in December 31 last year.

UN condemns attacks

The United Nations also denounced the twin bombings and offered its condolences to the government and the victims of the bombings.

“The UN in the Philippines, led by Resident Coordinator Gustavo Gonzalez, has strongly condemned the attack,” it said in a statement.

“The UN stressed that attacks against civilians are always unacceptable and called on perpetrators to be held accountable,” it added.

The European Union and the United States also condemned the attack. — Gaea Katreena Cabico