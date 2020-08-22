COVID-19 cases in Philippines breach 187,000 as death toll nears 3,000

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:22 p.m.) — The Philippines’ total caseload of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is now 187,249 after the Department of Health logged 4,933 new infections on Saturday.

Of these, there are 69,362 total active cases or patients who are still infected with the coronavirus.

Metro Manila, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported the most newly-announced cases at 2,845.

It is followed by Cavite at 461, Laguna at 288, Rizal at 167 and Bulacan at 152.

The National Capital Region represented more than half of the new cases at 57%.

A total of 4,017 cases (around 81%) of the cases occurred in the past two weeks beginning August 9, with the remainder accounting for backlog since March.

The death toll has reached 2,966 after 26 more mortalities were reported by the Health department.

Meanwhile, the local COVID-19 recovery count stands at 114,921 with the announcement of 436 additional survivors.

This week saw 29,331 additional infections on top of the 157,918 recorded as of last Saturday.

Over 22.53 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 789,000 deaths, have been recorded globally according to the latest World Health Organization figures.