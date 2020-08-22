#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 cases in Philippines breach 187,000 as death toll nears 3,000
Tricycle drivers at V. Luna Extension in Quezon City wear face shields on August 16, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
COVID-19 cases in Philippines breach 187,000 as death toll nears 3,000
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 22, 2020 - 4:06pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:22 p.m.) — The Philippines’ total caseload of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is now 187,249 after the Department of Health logged 4,933 new infections on Saturday.

Of these, there are 69,362 total active cases or patients who are still infected with the coronavirus.

Metro Manila, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported the most newly-announced cases at 2,845.

It is followed by Cavite at 461, Laguna at 288, Rizal at 167 and Bulacan at 152.

The National Capital Region represented more than half of the new cases at 57%.

A total of 4,017 cases (around 81%) of the cases occurred in the past two weeks beginning August 9, with the remainder accounting for backlog since March.

The death toll has reached 2,966 after 26 more mortalities were reported by the Health department.

Meanwhile, the local COVID-19 recovery count stands at 114,921 with the announcement of 436 additional survivors.

This week saw 29,331 additional infections on top of the 157,918 recorded as of last Saturday.

Over 22.53 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 789,000 deaths, have been recorded globally according to the latest World Health Organization figures.

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Echanis sustained multiple wounds before fatal stab in heart — forensic pathologist
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Elderly peasant activist Randall Echanis suffered several punctures and stab wounds before he was deliberately stabbed...
Headlines
fbfb
Only 25 nurses applied for DOH emergency hiring program
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III yesterday reiterated the call for nurses affected by the deployment ban to help in attending...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators suspect cover-up in PhilHealth roof leak
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Senators have expressed suspicion that the roof leak in one of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. offices in the Ilocos...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines protests China's seizing of Filipino fishermen's devices on Scarborough
1 day ago
The Philippines followed up its diplomatic protests against China in April by filing another one on Thursday, this time against...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines files protest vs China over Panatag incident
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest against China over the illegal confiscation three months ago of Filipino fishermen’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
UN office seeks effective measures to protect rights workers in Philippines
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
"Effective measures must be taken to protect other at-risk human rights defenders and to halt and condemn incitement to hatred...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Online shopper can now order Filipino flavors from new Philippine Harvest site
4 hours ago
The Department of Tourism recently launched a stand-alone online platform Philippine Harvest e-commerce website to make Filipino...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
'Igme' strengthens into tropical storm
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
The tropical depression is projected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by early morning Sunday and is expected...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
Tropical Depression Igme enhances southwest monsoon, bring rains in Luzon
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
“Sa ngayon po ay hindi na directly nakakaapekto itong si bagyong Igme sa ating bansa, subalit pinapa-enhance nito slightly...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
Children over 12 should follow same mask rules as adults — WHO
8 hours ago
The World Health Organization on Friday recommended that children over 12 should wear masks in the same contexts as adults...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with