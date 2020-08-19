#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SC urged to resolve appeal on release of Duterte medical bulletin
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Matina Enclaves in Davao City on August 17, 2020.
Presidential photo/Simeon Celi Jr.
SC urged to resolve appeal on release of Duterte medical bulletin
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - August 19, 2020 - 12:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — A lawyer urged the Supreme Court to resolve his appeal on its dismissal of his petition to compel the Office of the President to release medical bulletins of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Lawyer Dino De Leon filed a Manifestation with Urgent Motion to Resolve and urged the SC to rule on his motion for reconsideration, “in the interest of substantial justice and considering the urgency of the issue.”

In his petition filed in April, De Leon said: “It is crucial for the Filipino People to know whether or not they have a Chief Executive who possess unimpeded judgment, free from any form of condition or substances that may affect his ability to make sound decisions.”

But the SC, on May 8, voted 13-2 to dismiss outright the lawyer’s Extremely Urgent Petition for Mandamus due to lack of merit.

In his latest pleading, De Leon cited the recent posts of a medical jet landing in Davao City and making a flight to Singapore, which fueled rumors that it was carrying a high-profile person for treatment. De Leon said that Malacañang promptly issued an official denial that it was Duterte aboard the medical jet.

Sen. Bong Go, long-time aide of Duterte and de facto spokesperson, also posted a photo of the president and went on Facebook live with the president. A briefing was also aired on Monday night.

READ: Palace: Duterte in 'perpetual isolation', in the country

De Leon said that the Filipino people’s concern should be on the raging pandemic and its debilitating effects in the country and the public not be swept up in rumors concerning the health of the chief executive.

“Instead, the People get distracted by sinister rumors brought about by the persistent issue that the Chief Executive is physically and mentally unhealthy to govern,” the pleading read.

De Leon said that the rumors surrounding Duterte’s health could have been avoided had the Office of the President released his medical bulletin.

When the SC junked his petition, the court took note that Constitutional Commission deliberations showed that the “state of health or analysis as to the actual condition of the President should be left to the President and his doctor.” The SC also pointed out that Duterte “has been visibly holding regular cabinet meetings,” which belies the petitioner’s insinuation that the president is suffering from serious illnesses.

“This Honorable Court now finds itself in the unique position of putting the matter to rest by compelling the Office of the President to perform its ministerial duty of disclosure by properly informing the public of the true state of the President’s physical and mental health,” De Leon added.

De Leon stressed: “The need for the nation to be protected from a feeble government is more pronounced in the middle of this pandemic... At the very least, our people deserve to know if we have a leader who is still fit to lead the country.”

DINO DE LEON RODRIGO DUTERTE SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duque tagged as ‘godfather’ of PhilHealth ‘mafia’
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Whistleblowers and senior officials at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. have tagged Health Secretary Francisco Duque...
Headlines
fbfb
Public transport, local flights return
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Public transportation and domestic flights resume today in Metro Manila and other areas that will shift to general community...
Headlines
fbfb
Research group warns: Cases may hit 230,000
By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases may reach 230,000 by the end of the month as Metro Manila and nearby provinces...
Headlines
fbfb
3 Philippines companies land in Forbes list
By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
Three Philippine companies Asia United Bank, Crown Asia Chemicals Corp. and Vivant – made it to Forbes Asia’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Powerful quake rocks Masbate
By Cet Dematera | 14 hours ago
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Masbate province and other areas in Bicol and the Visayas yesterday morning, killing a retired...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Motorcycle barrier rules eased under general community quarantine
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Motorcycle barriers, which experts have long been warning could be dangerous, are no longer a requirement for back-riders...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
8pm to 5am unified curfew to be imposed in Metro Manila — Malacañang
3 hours ago
Malacañang on Wednesday announced that a unified curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be implemented by local government...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
SK officials, youth community leaders join legal fight vs anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Sangguniang Kabataan officers and youth community leaders from Luzon and Visayas appealed to the Supreme Court to strike down...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Teachers' group slams DepEd suggestion to extend classes for up to 8 hours
4 hours ago
"How can families afford to sustain such long hours of internet connectivity when more and more Filipinos are losing jobs?...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
IATF: Still no deployment of health workers abroad
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases mandated anew yesterday the suspension of overseas...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with