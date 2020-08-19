SC urged to resolve appeal on release of Duterte medical bulletin

MANILA, Philippines — A lawyer urged the Supreme Court to resolve his appeal on its dismissal of his petition to compel the Office of the President to release medical bulletins of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Lawyer Dino De Leon filed a Manifestation with Urgent Motion to Resolve and urged the SC to rule on his motion for reconsideration, “in the interest of substantial justice and considering the urgency of the issue.”

In his petition filed in April, De Leon said: “It is crucial for the Filipino People to know whether or not they have a Chief Executive who possess unimpeded judgment, free from any form of condition or substances that may affect his ability to make sound decisions.”

But the SC, on May 8, voted 13-2 to dismiss outright the lawyer’s Extremely Urgent Petition for Mandamus due to lack of merit.

In his latest pleading, De Leon cited the recent posts of a medical jet landing in Davao City and making a flight to Singapore, which fueled rumors that it was carrying a high-profile person for treatment. De Leon said that Malacañang promptly issued an official denial that it was Duterte aboard the medical jet.

Sen. Bong Go, long-time aide of Duterte and de facto spokesperson, also posted a photo of the president and went on Facebook live with the president. A briefing was also aired on Monday night.

READ: Palace: Duterte in 'perpetual isolation', in the country

De Leon said that the Filipino people’s concern should be on the raging pandemic and its debilitating effects in the country and the public not be swept up in rumors concerning the health of the chief executive.

“Instead, the People get distracted by sinister rumors brought about by the persistent issue that the Chief Executive is physically and mentally unhealthy to govern,” the pleading read.

De Leon said that the rumors surrounding Duterte’s health could have been avoided had the Office of the President released his medical bulletin.

When the SC junked his petition, the court took note that Constitutional Commission deliberations showed that the “state of health or analysis as to the actual condition of the President should be left to the President and his doctor.” The SC also pointed out that Duterte “has been visibly holding regular cabinet meetings,” which belies the petitioner’s insinuation that the president is suffering from serious illnesses.

“This Honorable Court now finds itself in the unique position of putting the matter to rest by compelling the Office of the President to perform its ministerial duty of disclosure by properly informing the public of the true state of the President’s physical and mental health,” De Leon added.

De Leon stressed: “The need for the nation to be protected from a feeble government is more pronounced in the middle of this pandemic... At the very least, our people deserve to know if we have a leader who is still fit to lead the country.”