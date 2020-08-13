#VACCINEWATCHPH
DepEd on lesson with grammatical errors: It won't happen again
Teachers at Jose Dela Peña National High School in Marikina City undergo webinar training on e-learning on July 21, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
(Philstar.com) - August 13, 2020 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education said the errors in content that it broadcast were due to typing errors as it vowed the incident will not happen again.

The DepEd drew flak after social media users noticed grammatical and typographical errors in a multiple-choice question that it broadcast ahead of the opening of the school year on August 24.

The material that was supposedly part of a Grade 8 English lesson read: “Tagaytay City is known for wonderful picturesque of the majestic Mount Taal. What does picturesque mean?”

The choices for the question were: “charming,” “running,” “ruined” and “perhaps.”                         

DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said this happened because there was an error in encoding the material.

“Ang original, walang error. (There is no error in the original material.) It was in the transferring to the video form that there was a typographical error. It should not be allowed to happen again,” Briones said.

She added the dry run was important so the agency can detect potential problems which may arise.

“So nag-institute na kami ng mga control measure [para] di na ‘yun maulit,” Briones said.

(So we instituted control measures so it will not happen again.)

Face-to-face classes will not be allowed until a vaccine for coronavirus is developed. The DepEd will instead implement alternatives such as online classes, printed modules or learning through television and radio. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

