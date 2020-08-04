PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Losing battle vs COVID-19 warrants 'soul searching' from Duque — Binay
(Philstar.com) - August 4, 2020 - 3:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Nancy Binay on Tuesday urged Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to do some "soul searching" into whether he is capable of leading the government's health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Binay is one among 14 senators who have been calling for Duque's resignation.

Sen. Ping Lacson on Monday aired his frustration over President Rodrigo Duterte's refusal to fire the embattled health secretary, saying he "couldn't understand what 'amulet' or magic potion Duque has as far as the president is concerned."

"For me, I share the same sentiment with Sen. Ping Lacson that it can be very frustrating because we can see that Secretary Duque really cannot handle the COVID crisis," Binay told ANC in a mix of English and Filipino.

She added that the initiative to vacate the top health post might have to come from Duque himself.

"[At] the end of the day, it is the call of the president whether to let go of Secretary Duque but maybe it is high time for the secretary to do some soul searching if he really can't do the job."

Duterte on Sunday night once again threw his support behind Duque and defended him from critics, saying in a mix of English and FIlipino: "What was his sin? he did not import COVID."

Binay responded: "I think another question is this: How will the resignation of Secretary Duque help improve things if not solve many of the problems?"

Duterte defends Duque, drags medical frontliners

Duterte on Sunday night ceded a tightening of quarantine measures in Metro Manila to medical frontliners who pleaded for relief as COVID-19 infections in the country continued to set record-highs four days in a row.

In addition to defending his health secretary, the president, during a televised address to the public, berated medical frontliners for "demeaning" the government and inciting a "revolution."

"When it comes to his castigation of our healthworkers, I hope we don't view them as enemies. And I think that's where Secretary Duque comes in because he has the ear of the president. If he was able to explain it properly, maybe the president wouldn't get that impression that the healthworkers are staging a revolution," Binay said partially in Filipino.

She further expressed her agreement with medical frontliners who said the country is losing its battle against COVID-19.

The Philippine College of Physicians on Monday issued a clarification in response to the president's rants but also said that it was "taken aback and surprised" at some of Duterte's comments about the medical workers who issued the call for an enhanced community quarantine.

Dr. Mario Panaligan, PCP president, clarified: "If you closely review the virtual conference on August 1, there was never a call for a revolt nor was there any threat of leaving patients on their own since our oath instructs us to 'first do no harm' to anyone who needs our help."

RELATED: Doctors sorry if Duterte took their suggestions as 'call for a revolt' 

The Philippines is currently under the longest community quarantine in the world but continues to log an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health on Monday placed the national caseload at 106,330 and fatalities at 2,104. — Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Refresher: Guidelines for MECQ reimposed on Metro Manila, nearby provinces
1 day ago
(Updated) Here are the guidelines for an modified enhanced community quarantine, or MECQ, which is the second strictest form...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte slams critics, chides frontliners
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
For airing their grievances in public, doctors and health workers were chided on Sunday by President Duterte, who accused...
Headlines
fbfb
Back to ECQ? ‘We no longer have money’
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The government cannot afford to enforce another lockdown in Metro Manila, as resources are no longer enough to provide food...
Headlines
fbfb
Parents prefer modular learning
By Janvic Mateo | 4 days ago
More parents prefer education through printed or digital modules instead of online-based and other distance learning modalities,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recently opened businesses to close – DTI
By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
With Metro Manila and the nearby provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal back to a stricter modified enhanced community...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
15 minutes ago
With public transpo absent, gov't finally allows motorcycle back-riding
By Franco Luna | 15 minutes ago
“Since public transportation is not allowed in Metro Manila and the four provinces under MECQ from August 4 to August...
Headlines
fbfb
24 minutes ago
COVID-19 cases in Philippines jump to 112,593 with record 6,352 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 24 minutes ago
Global infections passed 18.18 million, with 691,352 deaths since the virus emerged in China late last year.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
AFP proposal to regulate social media shows anti-terrorism law's overreach — lawyer
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“It is precisely brazen ideas like these overreach intrusions that create the chilling effect which the proponents of...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Whistleblower accuses PhilHealth execs of stealing P15 billion through fraud schemes
3 hours ago
Former Philippine Health Insurance Corp. anti-fraud legal officer Thorrsson Keith on Tuesday alleged that executives of the...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
De Lima gives up Senate justice panel seat for Hontiveros
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
De Lima, who has been detained inside the headquarters of the Philippine National Police since February 2017 due to drug charges,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with