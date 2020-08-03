Robredo resumes free shuttle services for health workers

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Vice President is set to resume its free shuttle service for healthcare workers as Metro Manila and nearby provinces revert to modified enhanced community quarantine status on Tuesday.

Metro Manila and the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan will return to MECQ status on August 4 until August 18. With this, public transportation will be halted for another two weeks.

“In response to the anticipated need of our frontliners for transportation within the two-week implementation of the MECQ, the Office of Vice President Leni Robredo is again offering free shuttle services for them,” the OVP wrote in Filipino on Facebook.

Healthcare workers may avail of the following routes:

Starmall Alabang to Chinese General Hospital

Heritage Hotel to Lung Center of the Philippines, Philippine Children’s Medical Center

SM MOA Globe EDSA to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center

EDSA Extension/Macapagal Ave. To Manila Central University Hospital

SM Fairview to UST Hospital and Lawton

Heritage Hotel to Quezon City General Hospital, ACE Medical Center and Balintawak LRT

SM Masinag to Philippine General Hospital, UP National Institutes of Health

SM Masinag to Veterans Memorial Medical Center

The routes have several stops in between the starting and end points. These will have morning and afternoon schedules, with some starting as early as 5 a.m.

The OVP urged those who wish to avail of the free shuttle services to check its social media platforms for updates on the bus routes.

The Philippines is currently grappling with rapidly rising number of coronavirus infections that reached 103,185 on Sunday.

Over the weekend, exhausted medical workers sought for a “time-out” and asked the national government to recalibrate its COVID-19 response as new infections surge and overwhelm our healthcare facilities. — Kristine Joy Patag