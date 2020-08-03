Robredo resumes free shuttle services for health workers

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Vice President is set to resume its free shuttle service for healthcare workers as Metro Manila and nearby provinces revert to modified enhanced community quarantine status on Tuesday.
Metro Manila and the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan will return to MECQ status on August 4 until August 18. With this, public transportation will be halted for another two weeks.
RELATED: Health workers walk to work, sleep in clinics as quarantine halts transportation
“In response to the anticipated need of our frontliners for transportation within the two-week implementation of the MECQ, the Office of Vice President Leni Robredo is again offering free shuttle services for them,” the OVP wrote in Filipino on Facebook.
Healthcare workers may avail of the following routes:
- Starmall Alabang to Chinese General Hospital
- Heritage Hotel to Lung Center of the Philippines, Philippine Children’s Medical Center
- SM MOA Globe EDSA to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center
- EDSA Extension/Macapagal Ave. To Manila Central University Hospital
- SM Fairview to UST Hospital and Lawton
- Heritage Hotel to Quezon City General Hospital, ACE Medical Center and Balintawak LRT
- SM Masinag to Philippine General Hospital, UP National Institutes of Health
- SM Masinag to Veterans Memorial Medical Center
The routes have several stops in between the starting and end points. These will have morning and afternoon schedules, with some starting as early as 5 a.m.
[A] OVP Free Shuttle Service para sa frontliners sa NCR, magbabalik! Bilang tugon sa inaasahang pangangailangan ng...Posted by VP Leni Robredo on Sunday, August 2, 2020
The OVP urged those who wish to avail of the free shuttle services to check its social media platforms for updates on the bus routes.
The Philippines is currently grappling with rapidly rising number of coronavirus infections that reached 103,185 on Sunday.
Over the weekend, exhausted medical workers sought for a “time-out” and asked the national government to recalibrate its COVID-19 response as new infections surge and overwhelm our healthcare facilities. — Kristine Joy Patag
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines may reach 220,000 by the end of August if Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine, UP Professor Ranjit Rye says.
Now that Metro Manila and nearby provinces will return to modified GCQ, there would be 50,000 to 70,000 cases less, he adds.
Vice President Leni Robredo calls for another batch of volunteers for her team's COVID-19 response operations in Metro Manila.
"MECQ has just been declared. We will be activating most of the services we offered for our frontliners in March and April," Robredo says.
Those who are interested to volunteer may email ovpcovid19volunteers@gmail.com with the following details: name, address, contact number and email address.
As Metro Manila goes under modified enhanced community quarantine, MRT-3 announces that it will suspend its operations from August 4 to 18 or until the capital region will go back to general community quarantine.
"Pinapayuhan ang lahat ng mga commuters na manatili sa kani-kanilang bahay at iwasan ang paglabas ng bahay sapagkat magiging mahigpit na ang seguridad sa iba-ibang lugar," MRT-3 says in a statement.
MAHALAGANG PAALALA:— DOTr MRT-3 (@dotrmrt3) August 3, 2020
Dahil sa pagpapanumbalik ng Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) sa Kalakhang Maynila, pansamantala po munang ititigil ang operasyon ng MRT-3 simula Aug. 4, hanggang Aug. 18, o hanggang maibalik muli ang NCR sa GCQ. pic.twitter.com/dn0jveXxYy
Going back into lockdown would be a "serious and sweeping decision with equally serious repercussions across the board," Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte says in a statement quoted in media.
She says there is no assurance that a return to the Enhanced Community Quarantine as requested by medical frontliners "will have the effects the frontliners anticipate."
She adds that she hopes the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease would dialogue with medical frontliners "and discuss with them each and every one of their concerns, because it might be possible that their issues, when compartmentalized, can be addressed without having to go back into lockdown."
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious may consider enhanced community quarantines at the barangay level, Rep. Bernadette Herrera (Bagong Henerasyon party-list) says.
She says that the IATF can let Metro Manila's mayors "swiftly impose ECQ for clusters of barangays, city blocks, and buildings with high and medium risk of infection spread based on solid data on confirmed, probable, and suspect cases, as well as specific local conditions that influence disease spread."
"This could be a viable alternative to a Metro Manila-wide ECQ or Modified ECQ. With this approach, we spare the recently-opened small business from ECQ or MECQ shutdown, as well as residential areas which low or zero COVID-19 cases."
- Latest
- Trending