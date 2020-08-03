LIST: Modes of transportation allowed, prohibited in areas under MECQ

MANILA, Philippines — Public transportation will not be allowed anew when Metro Manila and nearby provinces shift to modified enhanced community quarantine for two weeks beginning August 4, Tuesday, the Department of Transportation said.
In a speech aired late Sunday, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan will return to a stricter MECQ from August 4 to 18—heeding the calls of an overburdened health sector for a “timeout” as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases surged.
From the time the announcement was made, the public was given a mere 24 hours to buy groceries and medicines, close their establishments anew and plan ahead.
“For areas under the MECQ, public transportation is not allowed, and some transportation services will remain limited,” DOTr said.
Those who will be hardest hit by the lack of public transport include medical frontliners, workers in sectors that are allowed to operate and the public transportation industry itself. Some jeepney drivers who were recently allowed to operate will be prohibited on the roads once again.
The following modes of public transportation will not be allowed in areas under MECQ:
- Buses
- Jeepneys
- Taxis
- TNVS
- Tricycles (but with exceptions, subject to the guidelines set by the Department of the Interior and Local Government and respective local government units
- Philippines National Railways, Light Rail Transit Line 1 and Line 2 and Metro Rail Transit Line 3
The only public transportation allowed will be public shuttles for frontliners and workers in industries allowed to operate under MECQ.
For private transport, the following will be permitted:
- Company shuttle with passenger capacity of 50% and a special permit from LTFRB for rented shuttles
- Personal vehicles owned by workers in permitted sectors with only two people per row
- Individual use of bicycle, motorcycle or e-scooter by people allowed to go out
Metro Manila and other “highrisk” areas were placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine last May 16, which is more relaxed than ECQ, but has more restrictions compared with the general community quarantine (GCQ). Bookmark this page for updates. Photo by The STAR/Michael Varcas
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says the Department of Trade and Industry is authorized to issue a negative list of industries, which shall remain prohibited to operate even in areas under modified general community quarantine.
The Department of Health on Monday reports 985 COVID-19 cases (643 "fresh" cases and 432 "late" cases), pushing number of virus-infected persons in the Philippines to 36,438.
The health department also confirms 270 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 9,956.
Meanwhile, the 11 additional reported deaths raises the national death toll to 1,255.
Vice President Leni Robredo will go after those who posted "fake news" over her office sending food to a frontliners at a hospital, which were supposedly spoiled.
The vice president clarifies that her spokesperson, lawyer Barry Gutierrez, never visited any hospital during the entire period of the lockdown in Metro Manila.
"If there was no malice, you should have checked first before posting. You should know that posting fake news makes you criminally liable. Let us report him plus all those who reposted. Take screen shots of everything, including those who reposted because we will go after all of them," Robredo said in a social media post.
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 revises its guidelines on the movement of persons in areas under modified general community quarantine.
Under IATF Resolution 43, persons below 21 years old, 60 years old and above, with immunodeficiency, comorbodity, other health risks and pregnant women shall remain in their houses at all times.
Mass gatherings for religious services and work conferences will now be allowed in areas under modified general community quarantine, according to IATF Resolution 43. However, the gatherings should be limited to only 50% seating capacity.
Business groups, including the Makati Business Club and Management Association of the Philippines, express disappointment at government officials "violating with impunity" the very same quarantine protocols the government has imposed.
Noting how government have affected millions, the groups say they are "disappointed — even appalled and dismayed — about news reports of public officials violating with impunity the IATF and DOH protocols intended to protect public health."
The statement was signed by MBC, MAP, the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Canadian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, Financial Executives of the Philippines, Institute of Corporate Directors, Institute for Solidarity in Asia, and the Judicial Reform Initiative.
