Photo, which has since been taken down, shows Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas celebrating his birthday at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig.
NCRPO PIO
'Unfortunate' incidents like Sinas' mañanita shouldn't be highlighted — Galvez
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2020 - 5:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Unfortunate" incidents like the controversial birthday party of National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas should not be highlighted that much while authorities are imposing pandemic lockdowns, an official said Thursday.

Sinas and 18 other police officers are facing criminal and administrative charges over a May 8 "mañanita" party that was held despite a prohibition against mass gatherings. President Rodrigo Duterte has defended the NCRPO chief, saying it was not his fault if he was serenaded during his birthday, a remark that critics said reflected double standards.

Last Wednesday, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa told ANC that the "mañanita" controversy is already a "closed issue." 

Asked during a virtual press briefing Thursday whether Malacañang agrees with Gamboa, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said coronavirus national policy chief implementer Carlito Galvez, Jr. would answer the question. Galvez then claimed the Department of the Interior and Local Government has resolved the issue. 

"I believe it is already an old issue. It has been resolved by DILG and I will ask (DILG Secretary Eduardo) Gen. Año (about) it. I think there is already a resolution on that," Galvez said.  

Pressed how the PNP would enforce quarantine rules while it is facing criticism over the issue, Galvez replied: "Sa nakikita po natin, huwag po nating masyadong i-highlight yung isang tinatawag nating maybe unfortunate incident (In our point of view, let us not highlight what we call maybe an unfortunate incident)."  

"The PNP is implementing a strict enforcement of the lockdown in the entire Philippines," he added.

Galvez cited the case of Cebu City, which was placed under the strictest lockdown scenario because of rising coronavirus infections. He said it was hard to implement the lockdown in the city but the PNP was able to do so. 

"So nakikiusap po kami na yung ganitong mga klaseng issue, siyempre meron din tayong mga shortcomings dapat ang ano po natin maintindihan natin kasi yung circumstances na po na yun na nakuhanan ng picture ay hindi natin alam (So we are making an appeal on these kinds of issues. Of course, we also have shortcomings. We have to understand that circumstance, which was captured in photos without us knowing it)," Galvez said.

2019 N-COV DEBOLD SINAS LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
